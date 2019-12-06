Community Health 1st ER Gives Back by Providing 400 Free Turkeys to Community

The goal of the stand-alone ER is to engage business through goodwill and positive intentions.

DEER PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community Health 1st ER is pleased to announce it has continued to give back to its community by providing 400 free Thanksgiving turkeys on November 25th, 2019.Community Health 1st ER is a brand new, 9000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility designed to deliver the most effective and efficient emergency care in a comfortable and stress-free environment – 24/7. The stand-alone ER facility provides patients with 30% more exam rooms than typical freestanding ER facilities and employs board-certified ER doctors and registered nurses.On November 25th, 2019, CH1ER served the community in a different way with their Turkey Tour free Thanksgiving turkey giveaway. During this event, the staff at Community Health 1st ER gave away 400 free turkeys to individuals and families in need who visited the facility.“As an organization, we are going to continue to engage business with goodwill and positive intentions,” says Jay Mackey, founder and CEO of Community Health 1st ER. “We are thankful to have the opportunity to give back to the communities that have supported us and enabled us to grow to where we are today.”“CH1ER was built on cultivating meaningful relationships with the people,” Mackey continues. “On this Thanksgiving holiday, we wanted to show our appreciation by donating to those in need. The event was a tremendous success and we look forward to continued events such as this into the future.”For more information about Community Health 1st stand alone ER, please visit https://www.ch1er.com About the CompanyCommunity Health 1st ER implements core values including transparency, commitment, and compassion. In their facility, all team members work tirelessly to earn client trust, improve health, and restore quality of life in a timely manner.The stand-alone ER facility is rapidly becoming one of the top rated urgent care facilities in Deer Park, Texas.



