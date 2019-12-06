Angola, Serbia to relaunch parliamentary cooperation

Luanda, ANGOLA, December 6 - The Republics of Angola and Serbia intend to relaunch bilateral cooperation in the parliamentary domain, it was said today (Friday) in Luanda. ,

The information was presented by the ambassador of that European country to Angola, Dragan Marcovic, after a meeting with the chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations, International Cooperation and Angolan Communities abroad, Josefina Pitra Diakité.

Speaking to the press, the Serbian diplomat said he had given Josefina Diakité an invitation for the Speaker of the National Assembly (AN), Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos, to pay a working visit to the Republic of Serbia in February in 2020.

Dragan Marcovic considered Angola and Serbia to be friendly countries, hence the intention to strengthen bilateral cooperation, in particular in the parliamentary domain.

“Serbia has always helped Angola in the struggle for its independence and post independence. We hope that the visit of the Angolan parliament Speaker to Serbia will be able to boost the relations between both countries”, he said.

In her turn, Diakité hopes that the visit of the Speaker of the National Assembly to Serbia will put a solid pillar in the relaunch of bilateral parliamentary relations.

Since the disintegration of Yugoslavia, Serbia has become the most industrialized nation in the Balkan region. Its capital city, Belgrade, houses oil, metallurgical, textile and industries industry, among others.

Angola and Zimbabwe Bilateral Commission

The chairperson of the 3rd committee of the National Assembly also met with the Zimbabwean ambassador to Angola, Thando Madazvamuse, with whom she discussed, among other matters, the reactivation of the bilateral Joint Commission.

She also spoke with the Zimbabwean diplomat about the prospects for growing relations between the parliaments of the two countries.

They also addressed the statement made at the 39th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Dar es Salaam (Tanzania), which declared 25 October Fight against extinction of economic sanctions against Zimbabwe imposed by the US and the European Union.

Ambassador Thando Madazvamuse noted that the sanctions, "no longer justified", affect not only his country but also other states bordering Zimbabwe.

However, he expressed his country's willingness to raise economic cooperation with Angola to the same level as political relations, which he considered excellent.

She said Zimbabwe wants to pass on its experience to Angolans in the fields of agriculture, mining and tourism.

