Hoyer Floor Remarks in Support of the Resolution Reaffirming Support for a Two-State Solution to Resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

“Madam Speaker, there are few alliances as critical to America’s national security, to global stability, and to our nation’s values as the U.S.-Israel relationship. Israel and America share common values and together are committed to the principles of democracy and individual freedom. The United States will always stand by our ally Israel. Period.

“Let me be clear: military assistance to Israel is critical to America’s national security. It is an investment in our security as well as Israel’s. That is why I’m opposed to imposing any new conditions on that assistance.

“Since even before its independence in 1948, Israel has sought to achieve a secure peace with its neighbors on the basis of the principle of self-determination for both the Jewish people and for Palestinians. The Jewish people deserve to live in peace in security in their ancestral homeland. And Palestinians deserve the opportunity to chart their own future of peace and opportunity as well. That was the foundation of the peace process in the 1990’s and subsequent efforts by Israeli governments to achieve peace with security. It makes clear that both parties ought to take meaningful steps to end mistrust and avoid obstacles to peace. This includes encouraging both sides not to take any steps that make the pursuit of peace harder.

“I want to thank Chairman Engel, Reps. Lowenthal, Pocan, Deutch, Price, Schakowsky, and Gottheimer, as well as all of the Members on the Foreign Affairs Committee who worked hard to ensure that this resolution reaffirms Congress’s strong support for the U.S.-Israel relationship while contributing positively to helping Israel achieve the peace and security it seeks with Palestinians. I urge a ‘yes’ vote on this resolution.”