Associa Community Management Corporation Hires Pamela A. Wiles as Executive Vice President

/EIN News/ -- Chantilly, VA, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Community Management Corporation (CMC) announces the recent hiring of Pamela A. Wiles, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM® as executive vice president.



Ms. Wiles has more than 19 years of community management experience and has an extensive background in sales and marketing, billing, product development, and customer service. She has worked in a variety of capacities including assistant general manager and vice president of property management and community affairs. As the new executive vice president, Ms. Wiles will focus on operations, business development, client growth, and employee training and retention.



“Pamela brings a wealth of property owner, community manager, and developer experience to CMC along with a passion for unapparelled customer service,” stated John Tsitos, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, CMC president. “We are excited to welcome her to the team and to see where her vision takes us in the new year.”



Ms. Wiles earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ferrum College and a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science from James Madison University. She is a valued member of Community Associations Institute (CAI) and previously served on the board of the Washington Metro Chapter of CAI where she was a chairperson and co-chair to various WMCCAI committees. Ms. Wiles also holds the Certified Manager of Community Associations (CMCA©) designation from the ​​Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB), Association Management Specialist (AMS®) designation, and Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from the Community Associations Institute (CAI).



With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.



