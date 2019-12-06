The Academy of Culture and Language Joins Texas Gulf Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Partnership will enable company to further meet the English language needs of Hispanics throughout the Gulf Coast.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Academy of Culture and Language (ACAL) is pleased to announce it has joined the Texas Gulf Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to help further align their services with the growing Hispanic community.ACAL held the Ribbon Cutting ceremony at ACAL – Energy Corridor, located at the Ranch Office co-working space. Guests described the event as fun and refreshing! There was even a surprise appearance by the Consulate General of Panama, Jaime Sosa.The Academy of Culture and Language is an educational institution that enables participants to learn a language to expand horizons through culture immersion and vocabulary. The school’s learning environment is flexible, encouraging, and fun, making it one of the most successful academies in Texas.“I founded ACAL to arm students with confidence, freedom, and more opportunities,” says Marissa Burres, founder of the company. “Helping people to accomplish their language and cultural goals is something I am incredibly passionate about, and I’m so proud of the work we do.”To further assist the Hispanic community in Texas to realize their language and cultural goals, ACAL recently joined the Texas Gulf Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony for their Energy Corridor location. Through joining the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, The Academy of Culture and Language is able to further align themselves with the growing Hispanic market.“We are very pleased to be a member of the Texas Gulf Coast Chamber of Commerce,” states Burres. “This partnership will enable us to be seen as a trusted educational institution to the Hispanic community and we look forward to working with new students in the near future.”ACAL offers students a wide range of educational programs and services to support their language and cultural growth, including:· Language classes in English, French, Italian, German, Arabic, Hebrew, Spanish, Russian, American Sign Language, Greek, Portuguese, Mandarin Chinese, and Japanese· Translation and interpretation services· Spanish healthcare providers· Spanish courses for lawyers and construction managers· TOEFL Prep· English accent reduction· Crash courses for travelers· Parent and child programs· Corporate classesFor more information about The Academy of Culture and Language, please visit https://www.acalanguage.com . To find out more about the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, please visit https://www.mytexaschamber.com About the CompanyThe Academy of Culture and Language is the brainchild of its creator and founder, Marissa Burres, a native Panamanian with over 15 years of experience in language education and a strong foundation in Business Administration.Marissa’s vision for ACAL paints her passion for culture and language and leverages her expertise as a teacher and business owner. She believes anyone can learn a new language at any age, if they choose to do so.



