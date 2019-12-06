Spend Time With Family at Discovery Cube Orange County and Los Angeles This Holiday Season

Discovery Cube’s three unique winter exhibits are fun for the entire family

The Science of Gingerbread at Discovery Cube OC and Discovery Cube LA

Discovery Cube LA and Discovery Cube OC invite guests to explore gingerbread slopes and celebrate the holiday season at The Science of Gingerbread, California’s largest gingerbread competition and display featuring more than 200 entries annually. The spectacular gingerbread structures will come to life until Jan. 5.

The community is invited to enter their most ambitious gingerbread creations until Dec. 8. Individuals of all ages can proudly display their gingerbread structures at both locations for the duration of the event. Family and friends can view the creations, decorate cookies and learn about the science behind the sweets through gingerbread building activities.

Purchase tickets and enter the competition for Discovery Cube Los Angeles here and Discovery Cube Orange County here or at the ticket booth. Access to Science of Gingerbread is included in general admission.

The Lion Guard: The Exhibit at Discovery Cube LA

Discovery Cube LA invites guests to explore the rolling African Savanna at The Lion Guard: The Exhibit, based on the hit Disney Junior series “The Lion Guard,” until Jan. 5. Through hands-on activities and imaginative play, the exhibit takes guests on an adventure with Kion and friends to protect the Circle of Life, train in the Lion Guard’s secret lair, explore the power of teamwork, go on special missions and learn about the African Savanna and the animals that live there.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the ticket booth. Access to The Lion Guard: The Exhibit is included in general admission.

Castle Builder at Discovery Cube OC

Discovery Cube OC welcomes children of all ages to create their own kingdoms at the Castle Builder exhibit until Jan. 26. The exhibit will teach apprentices the planning skills they need to create their own castles. Guests can build a castle in one of three build areas separated by age and admire a dragon, throne and treasure chest made of LEGO® bricks. Children also can dress up in medieval costumes and use a 3-D computer program with a hands-on catapult to build and test the durability of their castle walls.

Tickets can be purchased at here or at the ticket booth. Access to Castle Builder is included in general admission.

Noon Year’s Eve at Discovery Cube LA

If midnight is past your bedtime, celebrate the new year early at Discovery Cube Los Angeles’ Noon Year’s Eve. Join the festivities with science fun, face painting, balloon art, music and dancing as we count down to the stroke of noon. Enjoy an apple cider toast and noisemakers while ringing in the new year with a balloon drop at noon.

Tickets can be purchased here or at the ticket booth. Access Noon Year’s Eve is included in general admission.

About Discovery Science Foundation

The Discovery Science Foundation serves as the educational program-development and fundraising arm for hands-on science learning centers in Orange County, Los Angeles and Newport Beach, California. For more information, visit discoverycube.org . Follow the Los Angeles and Orange County campus on social platforms (@DiscoveryCubeLA, @DiscoveryCubeOC).

