Stop & Shop Celebrates Grand Reopening of Darien, Connecticut Store

Remodeled Store Features a Fresh New Look, Plus More Prepared Foods for Easy Meals on the Go

/EIN News/ -- QUINCY, Mass., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, is unveiling a newly remodeled store in Darien, Connecticut, at 25 Old King’s Highway North. The updates are centered around delivering more fresh, healthy, and convenient options that make grocery shopping easier for local customers. New features like a stir fry station, a wing bar, and an in-store smoker provide easy solutions for meals and entertaining to take on the go. The store has also added hundreds more items including larger assortments for pet, baby, plus more natural and organic products.



“We’re excited to share our newly remodeled store with the Darien community,” said Rudy DiPietro, Senior Vice President of Operations for Stop & Shop. “We’ve added more of what our local customers want – fresh produce, specialty cheeses, and seafood – plus lots of convenient meal solutions. We’ve also added Same Day Online Pick-up, so you can place your order online, pull up to a designated parking spot at the store, and one of our associates will deliver it right to your car.”

As part of the grand opening celebration, Stop & Shop will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony and host community-focused events beginning today that include giveaways, food sampling, and a special appearance by a New York Giants alum Mark Herzlich. To celebrate Stop & Shop’s commitment to the community, the store will also be donating $1,000 to Person-to-Person in Darien to help provide low-income individuals in the area with basic needs like food and clothing. A food collection bin is also available at the store year-round for customers who would like to make a non-perishable donation to Person-to-Person.

Highlights of the newly remodeled Darien store include the following:

Expanded produce sections with more organics and locally grown and produced selections like apples from Rogers Orchards.

More prepared foods including a stir fry station, sushi bar, hot bar, and meats like brisket and pulled pork smoked right in-store, which make it convenient to pick up freshly made meals to go.

Bigger Beer Assortment with craft brews from popular local producers like Two Roads.

Hundreds More Items like more natural and organic products, plus larger assortments for pet, baby, and in health and beauty care.

Faster checkout with Stop & Shop’s SCAN IT! Mobile app, which allows you scan and bag your groceries as you shop by using your smartphone. When you’re ready to pay, just head to the designated SCAN IT! Mobile lane to check out seamlessly with your phone – and without having to get out your wallet.

Same Day Online Pick-Up so orders placed online at Peapod.com can be picked up at the store as soon as four hours later.

The updates are part of a multi-year remodeling initiative for the Stop & Shop brand, which included remodels of 21 stores in Greater Hartford in late 2018.

About Stop & Shop

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs nearly 60,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com .

Contact:

Jennifer Brogan

Email: Jennifer.Brogan@stopandshop.com



