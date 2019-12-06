"My Chanukah", Brand New Song, Debuts on WOAFM99 Radio Today
Black writer says his inspiration was Anne Frank's eternal "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment to improve the world."
Shaw says, "I am very grateful to Oliver Sean, of wonderful WOAFM99 radio, for choosing and debuting 'My Chanukah'." Shaw adds, " 'My Chanukah' will also be on Oliver Sean's and WOA Entertainment's soon-to-be-released 2019 annual album, "Christmas Special-5." This album is being marketed throughout the United States and internationally. Additionally, Shaw's "My Chanukah" is featured on iTunes, Pandora, Google Music, Spotify, and over thirty other music-streaming sites, performed by "True Believer" on the album, "Eight-Day Miracles."
Shaw adds, "I would be thrilled and honored if the internationally-renowned musician-celebrities Barbra Streisand, Drake, P!NK, Neil Diamond, or Barry Manilow performed and recorded " 'My Chanukah.' "
Shaw, who is on the Panel of Experts of the Los Angeles Superior Courts, and his wife, Sylvia, a physician, live in Los Angeles with their three children, two of whom are professional musicians with the American Federation of Musicians Local 47.
