"My Chanukah", Brand New Song, Debuts on WOAFM99 Radio Today

Photo of Dr. James E. Shaw, Author of Novel, "Lady Baltimore"

Black writer says his inspiration was Anne Frank's eternal "How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment to improve the world."

We received your song, 'My Chanukah', and have listened to it in its entirety. I will tell our contacts about it and will tell them to be on the lookout for it.” — Richard Braun, President, the Jewish Music Commission, Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- James E. Shaw says that when he heard a NPR (National Public Radio) report that "Jews have no universal or unanimously upheld Chanukah anthem, I decided to grab some music manuscript paper and write out the chords, melody, and lyrics I kept hearing in my head." What resulted is the song "My Chanukah." When asked if "My Chanukah" will be recognized and accepted by Jews, Shaw says, "There is a long history of Blacks and Jews collaborating in composing, performing and marketing music." In 1971, Dr. Robert Strassburg chose Shaw to transcribe his monumental work, "Torah Sonata," for the University of Judaism, now The American Jewish University. Shaw says, "I viewed Dr. Strassburg as an extremely talented music professor and gifted composer asking me, an accomplished musician, to transcribe the "Torah Sonata" for him. I was deeply honored, and I still feel so, today."Shaw says, "I am very grateful to Oliver Sean, of wonderful WOAFM99 radio, for choosing and debuting 'My Chanukah'." Shaw adds, " 'My Chanukah' will also be on Oliver Sean's and WOA Entertainment's soon-to-be-released 2019 annual album, "Christmas Special-5." This album is being marketed throughout the United States and internationally. Additionally, Shaw's "My Chanukah" is featured on iTunes, Pandora, Google Music, Spotify, and over thirty other music-streaming sites, performed by "True Believer" on the album, "Eight-Day Miracles."Shaw adds, "I would be thrilled and honored if the internationally-renowned musician-celebrities Barbra Streisand, Drake, P!NK, Neil Diamond, or Barry Manilow performed and recorded " 'My Chanukah.' "Shaw, who is on the Panel of Experts of the Los Angeles Superior Courts, and his wife, Sylvia, a physician, live in Los Angeles with their three children, two of whom are professional musicians with the American Federation of Musicians Local 47.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.