Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-State-Owned Enterprises–Fiscal Risk Management

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

December 6, 2019

Good progress has been made in improving the disclosure and management of fiscal risks since the embedding of fiscal risks in the Budget Code in December 2018, including: • Development of a resolution setting out procedures for assessing different fiscal risks, which was being considered by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Ukraine; • An order to establish sanctions where required information is not submitted has been drafted but has not yet been submitted for approval; • The electronic system for gathering SOE data is now operational; • An action plan for enhancing fiscal risk management over the medium term (including creating a fiscal risk register (Q2 2020), and a fiscal risk management committee in the MoF (Q2 2021)) has been developed.