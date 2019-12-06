Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-State-Owned Enterprises–Fiscal Risk Management
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
December 6, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Good progress has been made in improving the disclosure and management of fiscal risks since the embedding of fiscal risks in the Budget Code in December 2018, including: • Development of a resolution setting out procedures for assessing different fiscal risks, which was being considered by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Ukraine; • An order to establish sanctions where required information is not submitted has been drafted but has not yet been submitted for approval; • The electronic system for gathering SOE data is now operational; • An action plan for enhancing fiscal risk management over the medium term (including creating a fiscal risk register (Q2 2020), and a fiscal risk management committee in the MoF (Q2 2021)) has been developed.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/359
English
Publication Date:
December 6, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513521657/1934-7685
Stock No:
1UKREA2019009
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
37
