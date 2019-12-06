Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-Strengthening Budget Formulation and Fiscal Risk Management
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.
Publication Date:
December 6, 2019
Electronic Access:
Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Implementing strategic planning and a medium-term budget framework (MTBF) is a core component of Ukraine’s Public Financial Management (PFM) reform strategy. A pilot MTBF conducted in 2017 formed the basis for amendments to the Budget Code in December 2018, which firmly establish a MTBF as the basis for budget preparation. The amendments also establish a legal basis for related reforms, including regular spending reviews and monitoring and managing risks to public finances.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/360
English
Publication Date:
December 6, 2019
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513521695/1934-7685
Stock No:
1UKREA2019010
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
47
