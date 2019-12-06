There were 512 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,531 in the last 365 days.

Ukraine : Technical Assistance Report-Strengthening Budget Formulation and Fiscal Risk Management

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Fiscal Affairs Dept.

Publication Date:

December 6, 2019

Electronic Access:

Download PDF. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Implementing strategic planning and a medium-term budget framework (MTBF) is a core component of Ukraine’s Public Financial Management (PFM) reform strategy. A pilot MTBF conducted in 2017 formed the basis for amendments to the Budget Code in December 2018, which firmly establish a MTBF as the basis for budget preparation. The amendments also establish a legal basis for related reforms, including regular spending reviews and monitoring and managing risks to public finances.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/360

English

Publication Date:

December 6, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513521695/1934-7685

Stock No:

1UKREA2019010

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

47

