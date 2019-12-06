IPG Ranked One of the Best Managed Companies in 2019

IPG is the Only Company from the Advertising Sector in the WSJ/Drucker Institute’s Management Top 250 Ranking

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) announced today that the company has been ranked as one of the best managed companies of 2019, according to The Management Top 250 ranking , developed by the Drucker Institute and The Wall Street Journal.

The Management Top 250 ranking measures corporate effectiveness by examining performance in five areas: customer satisfaction, employee engagement and development, innovation, social responsibility and financial strength. The ranking is based on an analysis of 34 data inputs provided by 15 third-party sources. The rankings are designed to reveal how effectively a company is managed, compared with 820 other large, publicly traded companies, according to the core principles of the late Peter Drucker, the professor, consultant, author and longtime Wall Street Journal columnist.

“This year IPG joined the Business Roundtable in redefining the purpose of a corporation, setting a new standard on how a company should operate. We focus on generating long-term value for all our stakeholders through innovation, transparency and, as Peter Drucker himself said, ‘doing the right things well,’” commented Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO of Interpublic. “We are proud to be among the companies recognized in the Management Top 250 Ranking. This is a testament to the power of our company brands and to the extraordinary talent we have among us. Our goal is be the company that clients want to do business with and where people want to work. All of IPG’s employees work hard every day to ensure that we are bringing the most innovative solutions to bear for our clients, which in turn leads to financial success. And of course, social responsibility, including diversity and inclusion, is at the core of our company values – in fact, this Giving Tuesday, we announced our continuing support of charity: water as part of our ongoing partnership on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goal #6 ,” Mr. Roth concluded.

The Management Top 250 includes the top U.S. companies from a universe of 820 publicly traded companies that were included in a Drucker Institute study.

Interpublic has also been named by Linked In as the top company to work for in the advertising sector, and was recently included on two new S&P Indices that recognize companies’ work in the ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) space — the S&P 500 ESG and the S&P Global 1200 ESG.

# # #

About Interpublic

Interpublic is values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven. Major global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding), FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, Jack Morton, MAGNA, McCann, Momentum, MRM//McCann, MullenLowe Group, Octagon, R/GA, UM and Weber Shandwick. Other leading brands include Avrett Free Ginsberg, Campbell Ewald, Carmichael Lynch, Deutsch, Hill Holliday, ID Media and The Martin Agency. For more information, please visit www.interpublic.com .

# # #

Contact Information

Tom Cunningham

(Press)

(212) 704-1326

Jerry Leshne

(Analysts, Investors)

(212) 704-1439



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.