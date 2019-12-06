International Business Congress holds Presiding Committee Meeting

Background

The International Business Congress (IBC) is an international non-governmental and non-profit organization. The IBC consists of 124 members from 24 countries, among them Gazprom, OMV AG, Deutsche Bank, N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie, J.P. Morgan Bank International, KPMG, Mitsubishi, Mizuho Bank, Siemens, Shell, Equinor, Schneider Electric, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Total, Uniper, Wintershall Dea, Sakhalin Energy, Srbijagas, and others.

The IBC's supreme body is the General Meeting. The 51-member Presiding Committee exercises general management. The eight-member Board of Executive Directors is responsible for operational issues.

The Congress deals with the practical aspects of economic cooperation and brings forward proposals for debottlenecking and building a favorable environment for safe and efficient entrepreneurial activities. The IBC operates through eight Working Committees: Energy; Industry, Innovations and Prospective Development; Law, Banking and Finance; Information and Communications; Ecology and Healthcare; Modern Technologies and Prospective Oil and Gas Industry Projects; Human Resources; and Business Security.