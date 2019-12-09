American Conference Institute's 3rd Annual Summit on Controlled Substances is Returning to Washington DC Feb 25-26

3rd Annual Summit on Controlled Substances – Regulation, Litigation, and Enforcement | February 25 – 26, 2020 | Washington Hilton, Washington, DC Download conference brochure here: https://www.americanconference.com/controlled-substances/request-brochure/

Be Part of the Only Conference that Presents Strategies and Solutions for Every Link of the Controlled Substances Supply Chain. Agenda is Now Available.

It was great to hear from current and former industry leaders and experts from DEA, US AG offices, FDA, etc. Hearing about hte current events and upcoming trends and expectations was valuable” — JM, Kroger Health

NEW YORK, NY, USA, December 9, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ACI invites you to join us and your peers at the highly anticipated 3rd Annual Summit on Controlled Substances on February 25-26, 2020 in Washington,D.C.

Connect with government officials and industry stakeholders from throughout the controlled substances supply chain to examine the latest regulatory and legal developments impacting the industry.

Agenda is now available: https://www.americanconference.com/controlled-substances/request-brochure/

Although the Ohio portion of the bellwether MDL is winding down with talks of a global settlement, amplified public and private scrutiny remains. There are still countless investigations taking place and the question of liability and responsibility is still undetermined.

Now is the time to prepare for the implications of these developments.

Our esteemed speaker faculty will provide a forward-thinking analysis of the existing regulations, proposed reforms, as well as best practices and real-world guidance for ensuring compliance. We will also explore the public and private efforts employed to combat the opioid crisis; look to the future by providing an in-depth analysis of the pathway to innovative therapies; and assess the value of novel analgesics -- all while identifying and evaluating solutions to compliance challenges.

Attend and learn how to best conform business practices to meet industry and regulatory demands, bolster compliance programs, mitigate risk and reduce liability.

Registration is now open. Please visit us at www.AmericanConference.com/ControlledSubstances for details, or call 888-224-2480 to speak with our customer care team.

American Conference Institute's Global Series of Life Sciences conferences bring together key sector stakeholders from around the globe to explore the most important trends impacting the many industries including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device/diagnostics, and FDA-regulated consumer products. Our events cover every facet of legal and business relevance as well as controversy. Visit https://www.americanconference.com/conferences/life-sciences/ for full list of upcoming events in 2020.

