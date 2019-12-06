H&R Block Online offers easy do-it-yourself tax preparation, with the confidence of Online Assist expert help

H&R Block’s cost-effective online products typically cost at least $10 less than TurboTax®

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block’s (NYSE: HRB) DIY Online tax products are now available at hrblock.com and in the Apple and Google Play stores, offering an easy, cost-effective way to do your own taxes. H&R Block’s award-winning online products are a great value in tax prep, starting with free, with all products typically priced at least $10 less than TurboTax. For DIY filers who want the care and extra help from a tax expert, H&R Block Online AssistSM is available in early January, offering unlimited, on-demand chat sessions, with a highly trained H&R Block tax expert, IRS enrolled agent or CPA.



More for less with H&R Block Online, including free

“In a recent survey, we found 94% of DIY taxpayers want to save more money in 2020 than they have in 2019,” said Heather Watts, senior vice president and general manager of digital at H&R Block. “Choosing H&R Block Online is definitely a step in the right direction. People can save at least $10 by switching from TurboTax.”

The company offers several commercial online tax products at competitive prices, including a free option. H&R Block Free Online is designed for people with less complex filing situations, including clients who have W-2 income, kids and rent, as well as students and first-time filers. H&R Block Free Online includes one free federal and state e-file, more free tax forms than TurboTax, an easy-to-use help center and free technical support via chat and phone.

For filers with additional tax needs, H&R Block offers the following online products:

Deluxe Online: designed for homeowners, people who’ve made charitable donations and those with Health Savings Accounts (HSAs); includes six years’ access to tax returns, Deduction Pro ® to optimize deductions, and chat support for technical questions.

to optimize deductions, and chat support for technical questions. Premium Online: designed for freelancers, contractors, investors and rental property owners; includes all Deluxe features as well as the ability to import expenses from popular expense-tracking apps, and cost-basis calculation using our advanced filing calculators to help determine the cost basis of your home sale, dividend and gift and inheritance assets.

Self-Employed Online: designed for self-employed individuals and small business owners with a home office and/or employees; includes all Premium features as well as an improved guided Schedule C interview to ensure a better experience for complex clients.

Expert human help available with Online Assist

“At H&R Block, we are committed to providing help and inspiring confidence in our clients and communities everywhere,” said Watts. “This includes DIY consumers who may have questions throughout the process of preparing their taxes. Online Assist provides help and care delivered by our expert tax professionals, quickly answering as many questions as consumers have and giving them the confidence their taxes are completed correctly.”

Online Assist gives H&R Block Online clients unlimited, on-demand help from an H&R Block tax expert, enrolled agent, or CPA via chat sessions, screen share or phone call so they can get the help they need. It also provides the option to ask for expert help upfront or at any point in the process. In addition, H&R Block’s Online Assist:

Connects clients to H&R Block’s highly trained tax pros, repeatedly rated as “most likely to be recommended” by H&R Block clients.

Allows clients to share their screen so the tax pro can answer specific questions.

Gives clients the option to talk to a tax pro by phone.

Tax Pro Review also is available for a fee, which provides DIY filers the opportunity to have a tax pro review their documents line-by-line, sign and e-file their return without coming into an office. Clients are paired with an H&R Block tax pro to handle their specific tax situation and knowledge for the specific state return being filed.

H&R Block’s affordable and easy-to-use online tax filing solutions are available at hrblock.com.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews .

$10 less than TurboTax price comparison based on regular price of standard paid DIY editions on TurboTax.com.

