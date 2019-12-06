Next Generation Sequencers Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Strategies and Forecast to 2025

New Study Reports "Next Generation Sequencers Market 2019 Global Market Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts 2025".

Key markets

When it comes about the key players of the industry, the names like Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (U.S.)

Roche Holding AG (Switzerland)

QIAGEN N. V. (Germany)

BGI (China)

Macrogen Inc. (South Korea)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd. (U.K.)

Otogenetics Corporation (U.S.) etc. do appear at the front row. This report can provide an insight into their status or hilt over the global Next Generation Sequencers market. At the same time, the report predicts its growth trend in the future and possible strategies. All these factors are speculated to be hugely useful for the investors or the shareholders of the company. Above all, one can also get details regarding the competitor analysis for the above key players of the industry. Rivals or the challenges are also forecasted for the top players in this domain.

Market Segmentation

The global Next Generation Sequencers market is analysed for different segments to arrive at an insightful analysis. Such segmentation has been done based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global Next Generation Sequencers market is segmented into Sequencing by Synthesis (SBS), Ion Semiconductor Sequencing, Sequencing by Ligation (SBL), Pyrosequencing, Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing and other

By application, the Next Generation Sequencers market is segmented into Diagnostics, Drug Discovery, Biomarker Discovery, Personalized Medicine, Agriculture and Animal Research and Others.

By Detailed Regional Analysis, the global Next Generation Sequencers market is segmented and analyzed based on different aspects to gain a better understanding for the conjecture period. Such segmentation includes regional segmentation, among other aspects such as type, components, end-user industries, and applications. The regional segmentation has been carried out for five regions of Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The report on WGR includes an in-depth study of the Next Generation Sequencers market in each regional segment mentioned above.

Key Stakeholders

Next Generation Sequencers Manufacturers

Next Generation Sequencers Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Next Generation Sequencers Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

Industry News:

The ever-changing market of information and communication technology (ICT) has observed prodigious advancement and innovation in the last decade. Therefore, from these emerging trends, it can be concluded that the influence of ICT industry on businesses at the global level is ever growing, and it will help companies to serve customers in better ways.

Major Key Points from Table of Content:

1 Industry Overview of Next Generation Sequencers

2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

3 Development and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Next Generation Sequencers

4 Key Figures of Major Manufacturers

….

8 Next Generation Sequencers Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Illumina, Inc. (U.S.)

8.1.1 Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) Next Generation Sequencers Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Illumina, Inc. (U.S.) Next Generation Sequencers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.)

8.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) Next Generation Sequencers Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.) Next Generation Sequencers Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

and more

Continued...



