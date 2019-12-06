Shaw Communications Inc. First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) will be releasing its consolidated results for the First Quarter (ending November 30, 2019) the morning of Monday, January 13, 2020.

A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community is scheduled as follows. Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.

Conference Call Details :

Monday, January 13, 2020 at 8:00 am Mountain Time; 10:00 am Eastern Time Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610 Calgary Toll: 1-403-351-0324 Montreal Toll: 1-514-375-0364 Toronto Toll: 1-416-915-3239 International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.



Replay Dial In: available until midnight Eastern Time, Monday, February 24, 2020

Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658

Code: 3918 followed by the # sign

Webcast:

You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at:

http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shawq120200113.html

The webcast is available until midnight Eastern Time, Thursday, February 13, 2020

Note:

If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contact Information:

Shaw Communications Inc.

Investor Relations

investor.relations@sjrb.ca

www.shaw.ca



