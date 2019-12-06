Siyata Mobile Appoints Richard Hoy to its Board of Directors

Seasoned Telecom and Enterprise Sales Executive Brings Depth to North American Growth Strategy

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Siyata Mobile Inc. (the "Company" or "Siyata") (TSX-V:SIM / OTCQX:SYATF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Richard Hoy to its Board of Directors. With over 30 years experience, Mr. Hoy has a highly successful track record of leading and building enterprise sales teams to deliver accountable and significant revenue growth. He is appointed as an active board member overseeing enterprise sales growth, opening direct customer and carrier relationships, corporate governance and strategy.



For the last 7 years, Mr. Hoy was the SVP of Operations of Ledcor , responsible for the Telecom Division in Canada including sales, service, engineering, and build functions. During his tenure, Ledcor grew significantly through profit, revenue, team members, customers, markets and safety improvement. Ledcor operates in a wide range of industries including the construction of buildings and civil infrastructure, technical services such as communication networks, forestry, mining, property development and management, transportation, marine operations, and several energy projects including oil, gas, Liquefied Natural Gas.

Additionally, Mr. Hoy has held a Managing Director and SVP Sales role at TELUS , for four years, leading a declining sales division into a highly profitable and engaged enterprise sales team.

Richard Hoy commented, “Siyata have a unique solution which increases functionality and safety for clients, while significantly lowering their costs. With UV350 network approval across four North American Telecom carriers, and no direct competition I believe the Company is ideally positioned to see significant success both through capturing market share, and in the context of the growing adoption of IoT solutions across the world.”

Marc Seelenfreund, CEO of Siyata Mobile states, “We are very pleased to welcome Mr. Hoy to our Board of Directors. Richard has a wide range of business expertise and enterprise sales skills which will serve us well in the new year as we gain momentum with our North American cellular carrier partners. Richard has an exceptional history of building high-growth companies and we look forward to applying his talents to our team at Siyata.”

Siyata has issued 500,000 options to Mr. Hoy at an exercise price of $0.50 per share and a term of five years.





About Siyata

A TSX Venture Top 50 Company, Siyata Mobile Inc. is a leading global developer and provider of cellular communications systems for enterprise customers, specializing in connected vehicle products for professional fleets, marketed under the Uniden® Cellular brand. Since developing the world’s first 3G connected vehicle device, Siyata has been a pioneer in the industry, launching the world’s first LTE all-in-one fleet communications device in 2017. Incorporating voice, push-to-talk over cellular, data, and fleet management solutions into a single device, the company aims to become the connected vehicle communications device of choice for commercial vehicles and fleets around the world.

Siyata also offers rugged phones for industrial users and signal boosters for homes, buildings, and fleets with poor cell coverage. Siyata’s customers include cellular operators, commercial vehicle technology distributors, and fleets of all sizes in Canada, the U.S., Europe, Australia, and the Middle East.

Visit www.siyatamobile.com and http://www.unidencellular.com/ to learn more.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of:

SIYATA MOBILE INC.

Marc Seelenfreund

CEO

Investor Relations:

Arlen Hansen

Kin Communications

1-866-684-6730

SIM@kincommunications.com

Sales Department:

Glenn Kennedy, VP Sales

Siyata Mobile Inc.

416-892-1823

glenn_kennedy@siyatamobile.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.