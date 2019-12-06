IntelGenx Announces Issuance of Shares in Payment of Interest on Outstanding Debentures

/EIN News/ -- SAINT LAURENT, Quebec, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (TSXV: IGX) (OTCQX: IGXT) (the “Company” or “IntelGenx”) announces that it intends to issue 415,178 common shares of the Corporation (the “Common Shares”) at a deemed price of CAD $0.73 per Common Share in payment of an aggregate of $303,080 in interest owing on the Corporation’s 8.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 (the “Debentures”).



Under the terms of the trust indenture governing the Debentures (the “Indenture”), the Corporation has the option to pay the semi-annual interest on the Debentures in either cash or Common Shares, subject to customary conditions set forth in the Indenture. The issuance of the Common Shares in payment of interest on the Debentures is subject to the acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. The Common Shares issued in payment of interest on the Debentures will be issued pursuant to exemptions from the prospectus requirements of applicable securities laws.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities in any jurisdiction where not permitted by law.

About IntelGenx

IntelGenx is a leading drug delivery company focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical films.

IntelGenx’s superior film technologies, including VersaFilm®, VetaFilm™ and transdermal, allow for next generation pharmaceutical products that address unmet medical needs. IntelGenx’s innovative product pipeline offer significant benefits to patients and physicians for many therapeutic conditions.

IntelGenx's highly skilled team provides comprehensive pharmaceuticals services to pharmaceutical partners, including R&D, analytical method development, clinical monitoring, IP and regulatory services. IntelGenx's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility offers full service by providing lab-scale to pilot- and commercial-scale production. For more information, visit www.intelgenx.com.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This document may contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. These statements are statements that are not purely historical. No assurance can be given that the issuance of the Common Shares in payment of interest owing will be completed. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Because these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, IntelGenx's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, failure to obtain TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the issuance of the Common Shares in payment of interest owing, failure to satisfy the conditions to issuance provided for in the Indenture and those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement and in IntelGenx's annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov, and also filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and www.sedar.com. IntelGenx assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which Forward-Looking Information is based are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely unduly on this Forward-Looking Information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Information, whether as a result of events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release, unless so required by legislation.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation of sale would be unlawful.

