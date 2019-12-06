TG Therapeutics Recaps Schedule of Triple Therapy Data Presentations at the Upcoming 61st American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition

Investor and analyst event to be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 7:30 PM ET at the Hyatt Regency Orlando featuring a fireside chat with leading clinical investigators

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today recapped the schedule of triple therapy data presentations, at the upcoming 61st American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting and exposition, to be held December 7 – 10, 2019, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, FL.



Presentations at the ASH 2019 meeting include the following:

Oral Presentation Details:

Title : A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib Ublituximab and Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Publication Number : 360 Oral Session : 642. CLL: Therapy, excluding Transplantation: Combination and Novel Treatment Session Date and Time : Sunday, December 8, 2019; 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM ET Presentation Time : 8:45 AM ET Location : Orange County Convention Center, Hall E1 Presenter : Paul M. Barr, MD, Wilmot Cancer Institute, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY





: A Phase 1/2 Study of Umbralisib Ublituximab and Venetoclax in Patients with Relapsed or Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Poster Presentation Details:

Title : Phase 1 Study of TG-1701, a Selective Irreversible Inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK), in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies Publication Number : 4001 Session : 623. Mantle Cell, Follicular, and Other Indolent B-Cell Lymphoma—Clinical Studies: Poster III Date and Time : Monday, December 9, 2019; 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM ET Location : Orange County Convention Center, Hall B Presenter : Chan Cheah, MD, Sir Charles Gairdner Hospital, Hollywood Private Hospital, University of Western Australia, Blood Cancer Research Western Australia

: Phase 1 Study of TG-1701, a Selective Irreversible Inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase (BTK), in Patients with Relapsed/Refractory B-Cell Malignancies

Following each presentation, the data presented will be available on the Publications page of the Company’s website at http://tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm.



TG THERAPEUTICS INVESTOR & ANALYST EVENT

TG Therapeutics will host an event on Monday, December 9, 2019 beginning at 7:30 PM ET with a featured fireside chat beginning promptly at 8:00 PM ET. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Orlando, in the Plaza International Ballroom I. A live webcast will be available on the Events page, located within the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at http://ir.tgtherapeutics.com/events, as well as archived for future review. This event will also be broadcast via conference call. To access the conference line, please call 1-877-407-8029 (U.S.), 1-201-689-8029 (outside the U.S.), and reference Conference Title: TG Therapeutics December 2019 Investor & Analyst Event.

ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing two therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily inhibitor of PI3K-delta. Umbralisib uniquely inhibits CK1-epsilon, which may allow it to overcome certain tolerability issues associated with first generation PI3K-delta inhibitors. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, TG-1501, its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801, into Phase 1 development. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.



Cautionary Statement

Some of the statements included in this press release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition to the risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially are the following: our ability to successfully and cost effectively complete preclinical and clinical trials; the risk that the highlighted early clinical trial results, that may have supported the acceptance of our data for presentation or influenced our decision to proceed with additional clinical trials, will not be reproduced in future studies or in the final presentations; the risk that the combination of ublituximab (TG-1101) and umbralisib (TGR-1202), referred to as U2 and being studied in the UNITY clinical trials, will not prove to be a safe and efficacious combination, or backbone for triple therapy combinations; the risk that the combination of U2 plus venetoclax will not prove to be a safe or efficacious treatment and will not warrant further testing; the risk that the combination of U2 plus venetoclax will not ultimately result in a time limited therapy; the risk that the combination of U2 plus venetoclax, if approved, will not be utilized broadly or at all by academic or community physicians; the risk that the preliminary results for TG-1701 will not be reproduced in additional data sets; and the risk that future results from the combination of U2 plus TG-1701 will not be comparable in safety, efficacy, or both, to those results previously seen with the combination of U2 plus ibrutinib. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com . The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.

CONTACT:

Jenna Bosco

Senior Vice President,

Corporate Communications

TG Therapeutics, Inc.

Telephone: 212.554.4351

Email: ir@tgtxinc.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.