Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market is Booming Rapidly by 2025 with Key Players iMDsoft, SOC Telemed, Banner Health

Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Component (Hardware, Software) and Geography.

PUNE, INDIA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global tele-intensive care unit market is expected to reach US$ 7,363.3 Mn in 2025 from US$ 1,541.8 Mn in 2017. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 22.5% from 2018-2025, owing to factors such as rising demand for remote patient monitoring, growing government initiatives for telemedicine, increasing ICU admissions and shortage of intensivists. North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period.

GET Sample Copy at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000992/

The last decade experienced a huge development in telecommunication technology, which in aggregate has propelled telemedicine into a more and more common role both in the in-hospital and out-of-hospital settings. Robotic tele-presence (RTP) is a form of mobile telemedicine that enables a direct face-to-face rapid response by the physician, instead of the traditional telephonic paradigm. Telemedicine adoption improved emergency cardiac care, and consensus guidelines have emphasized multiple time-based interventions to optimize patient outcomes. The development of the teleneuro and tele-stroke are vary new and advanced. The tele neuro is for the optimizing the diagnosis and treatment of the neurological emergencies. The various neurological emergencies are acute ischemic stroke and it requires extremely time sensitive and needs special diagnosis. The future of the telemedicine in teleneuro and telestroke has the promising application in the neuro critical-ICU. Therefore, the tele-intensive care unit market is anticipated to grow due to advancements and developments in tele-intensive care unit equipments, in the forecast period.

Global tele-intensive care unit market, based on the component was segmented into hardware and software. In 2017, the hardware segment held the largest growing segment of the market. The hardware segment is further segmented as, therapeutic devices, computer systems and communication lines.

The major players operating in the market of tele-intensive care unit include, InTouch Technologies, Inc., Advanced ICU Care, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Ceiba-TeleICU, Banner Health, TeleICUCare, Eagle Telemedicine, Apollo Tele Health Services, SOC Telemed, INTeleICU. and among others.

Ask for Discount at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPHE100000992/

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION 15

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY 15

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE 15

2. TELE-INTENSIVE CARE UNIT MARKET- KEY TAKEAWAYS 16

3. TELE-INTENSIVE CARE UNIT MARKET - MARKET LANDSCAPE 18

3.1 OVERVIEW 18

3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION 18

3.2.1 Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market- By Type 19

3.2.2 Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market - By Component 20

3.2.3 Tele-Intensive Care Unit Market - By Geography 20

3.3 PEST ANALYSIS 21

3.3.1 US - PEST Analysis 21

3.3.2 Europe - PEST Analysis 23

3.3.3 India - PEST Analysis 25

4. TELE-INTENSIVE CARE UNIT MARKET - KEY MARKET DYNAMICS 27

4.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS 27

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Remote Patient Monitoring 27

4.1.2 Growing Government Initiatives For Telemedicine 27

4.1.3 Increasing ICU Admissions 28

4.1.4 Shortage of Intensivists 29

4.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS 30

4.2.1 Regulatory Barriers for Telemedicine 30

4.2.2 High Cost of Treatment and Expensive Set-Up 31

4.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY 31

4.3.1 Growth in the Global Healthcare Market 31

4.3.2 Emerging Markets 32

4.4 FUTURE TREND 33

4.4.1 Development of Tele-ICU in Neurology and Cardiology 33

4.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS 34

5. TELE-INTENSIVE CARE UNIT MARKET-ANALYSIS 35

5.1 TELE-INTENSIVE CARE UNIT MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN) 35

5.2 TELE-INTENSIVE CARE UNIT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY - FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS 36

5.3 PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS 36

5.3.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V. 36

5.4 EXPERT OPINIONS 37

Continue…..

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: sales@theinsightpartners.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.