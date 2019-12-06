Global Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables Market 2019 Industry Sales, Supply, Demand, Consumption And Forecasts To 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Freeze Dried Fruits & Vegetables– Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2025”

Market Overview:

The global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market was estimated to be around 40 billion dollars in 2018. From this, it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% between 2019 and 2025. The dried fruit and vegetables market is growing at a rapid pace because dried fruits and vegetables provide quick meal solutions. The popularity of these types of fruits and vegetables is also growing all across the globe.

The freezing of fruits and vegetables is a new technique, whereby fruits and vegetables are preserved using various methods so that their shelf-life can be increased. This technique basically involves freezing the fruits and vegetables and removing moisture from them in a vacuum chamber. These fruits and vegetables are then packed in air-tight containers or bags so that they can be stored for a long time period and used as and when required.

The modern-day busy lifestyle is driving the growth of the freeze-dried fruit and vegetables market. Most people who work for long hours prefer to use dried fruits and vegetables so that they can get easy and quick meals and do not have to take the long process of preparing meals. Soups, juices, confectionery items, fruits, vegetables, and several other products are being made available as frozen meal packages to customers.

Market Segmentation:

The global dried fruit and vegetable market is split into freeze-dried fruits, freeze-dried vegetables, freeze-dried dairy products, freeze-dried meat and seafood, and freeze-dried beverages segments. The freeze-dried vegetables market was estimated to be 10 billion dollars in 2018 and is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5% in the coming years. The drying and freezing of fruits and vegetables improves their crispness and also improves their aesthetic appeal, thus increasing their demand. Freeze-dried herbs, onions, berries, apples, sour chips, and strawberries are some of the most popular freeze-dried products that are driving the expansion of the market.

There are many key players in the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market. Some of them include Nestle, Mondelez International, Kraft Heinz Company, Mercer Foods, Ajinomoto, Asahi Group, and Prinova Europe Ltd. All these companies are devising new methods in order to provide different varieties of frozen fruits and vegetables, and to also improve their quality.

Regional Analysis:

North America holds a major share of the global freeze-dried fruits and vegetables market, accounting for almost one-fourth of the total share. The expanding packaged food industry is boosting growth in this region.

Europe is closely following North America and its share in the global market was estimated at around 10 billion dollars in 2018. The increased demand for frozen food products and the increased income levels are factors that are behind the increasing share of this region. Asia Pacific is a fast-growing market because a large population is now using freeze-dried fruits and vegetables.

Industry News:

Israeli food and beverages manufacturer Strauss Group, Inc. has been experimenting with a futuristic new kosher snack, utilizing the same technology as used by NASA to create astronaut food and to develop instant coffee.

