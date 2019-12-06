Adtech Leaders Launch FlowerShop Media Digital Advertising Platform Designed for the Cannabis Market

/EIN News/ -- FlowerShop Media offers hyperlocal, targeted, and compliance-based digital advertising solutions for cannabis brands and the agencies representing them.



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adtech leaders David Breckling and marketing strategist Kendra EJ Woodruff have partnered to launch FlowerShop Media Inc. (“FlowerShop Media” or “the Company”), a new digital advertising platform designed to meet the unique needs of cannabis brands and the agencies representing them. FlowerShop Media is a global, mobile-first, Demand Side Platform (DSP) offering premium inventory across mainstream publications, television, digital out-of-home and more, while maintaining compliance for the cannabis market.

Many medical and adult-use dispensaries, manufacturers, and services in the cannabis industry have difficulty finding marketing and advertising tools that serve the cannabis industry. The limited available options are often cost-prohibitive for start-ups and new retailers to use, which can prevent companies promoting from business or new products. The FlowerShop Media platform offers programmatic and direct media buying across conventional and top-tier cannabis-friendly publishers. The DSP supports a full spectrum of display and rich media ads, live reporting, audience-based targeting and optimization, and hyperlocal and geofence campaigns to identify and reach specific audiences.

“We recognized a need for an integrated, compliant, business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) advertising solution tailored to the unique complexities of the cannabis market. FlowerShop Media offers a powerful digital platform for an industry that is currently under-served, and we are poised to grow with it,” stated Woodruff, President at FlowerShop Media.

To develop a solution that can serve small retailers and growing brands in one platform, FlowerShop Media created a marketplace of more than 5,000 disparate media platforms and incorporated country, state-to-state, and in some cases, city-level compliance measures. The company’s proprietary Greenhouse technology ensures advertisers can only select compliant options for their targeted geographic areas when creating new campaigns and purchasing media. It also makes available advanced adtech features, such as identifying lookalike audiences, applying first, second, and third-party data, retargeting, and conversion tracking. By using FlowerShop Media’s DSP, cannabis brands have access to the same robust targeting strategies employed by other multi-billion-dollar industries and the ability to safely build and execute digital campaigns.

“Eighty percent of what you can do in the advertising world has been restricted from cannabis advertisers due to federal restrictions, publisher policies, and current advertising platform terms of use,” says Breckling. “Moreover, the adtech industry has become highly technical and complex. The tools have become so difficult and expensive to use that independent dispensaries and start-ups have been unable to enter the advertising marketplace on their own”.

Breckling, CEO and co-founder of Phluant mobile advertising began his career in the adtech industry creating the first rich media video company, EyeWonder Inc. Woodruff is a former marketing agency owner and lead strategist in highly regulated industries. Together, they will leverage their more than 35 years of combined digital advertising expertise to develop tools for FlowerShop Media DSP, and work closely with customers in the emerging cannabis industry to launch strategic and successful display advertising campaigns.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, FlowerShop Media is currently taking interested clients on a fully managed basis and will officially launch as a self-serve digital advertising platform and DSP in the First Quarter of 2020. For information visit https://FlowerShop.Media.

About FlowerShop Media, Inc.:

Established in 2019, FlowerShop Media, Inc., is a digital marketing platform for advertisers and publishers in the cannabis market. Offering a streamlined approach to omni-channel, targeted digital advertising, FlowerShop Media meets the unique needs of the cannabis ecosystem. The network’s Greenhouse technology combines billions of data points, allowing brands to safely build and execute digital campaigns while enabling publishers to create and monetize compliant ad inventory. FlowerShop Media is headquartered at 20751 N. Pima Rd., Suite #108, in Scottsdale, Arizona, 85255. For information, visit https://FlowerShop.Media or email hello@flowershop.media .

Media Contact:

Neko Catanzaro

Proven Media

Neko@provenmediaservices.com

(401) 484-4980

FlowerShop Media Contact:

Kendra Woodruff

President and COO, FlowerShop Media

KWoodruff@FlowerShop.Media



