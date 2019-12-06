/EIN News/ -- Kymab Presents Updates at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 61st Annual Meeting and Exposition

Cambridge, UK; December 6, 2019: Kymab, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics, today announced that abstracts describing two lead hematology programs, KY1049 and KY1066, will be presented at the American Society of Hematology 61st Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held December 7-10, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. The presentations will include posters highlighting preclinical data from these portfolio programs: KY1049 (a fully-human FVIII-mimetic common light chain bispecific antibody) and KY1066 (a fully-human antibody against matripase-2 for the treatment of iron overload in anemia).

Poster presentation details are as follows:

Title: 2410 - A Fully Human Bispecific Antibody Functionally Rescues Factor VIII Deficiency Ex Vivo

Date & Time: Sunday, December 8, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. ET

Session: 322. Disorders of Coagulation or Fibrinolysis: Poster II

Location: Hall B, Level 2, Orange County Convention Center

Presenter: John Blackwood, Ph.D., Senior Research Scientist

Background:

KY1049 brings activated Factor IX into contact with Factor X, which restores hemostasis in plasma samples from Hemophilia A patients.

KY1049 is the first fully human F.VIII-mimetic bispecific antibody to date.

Preclinical ex vivo thrombin generation analysis using plasma obtained from severe Hemophilia A patients with and without inhibitors reveals KY1049’s superior potency at lower concentrations relative to Hemlibra®.

Manufacturing process development for KY1049 demonstrates favorable expression, purification and analytical profiles.

KY1049 is expected to enter clinical trials in 2021/22.

Title: 3532 - Generation and Characterization of KY1066, a Fully Human Antibody Targeting the Enzymatic Activity of Matriptase-2 for the Treatment of Iron Overload in Beta-Thalassemia

Date & Time: Monday, December 9, 2019, 6:00-8:00 p.m. ET

Session: 102. Regulation of Iron Metabolism: Poster III

Location: Hall B, Level 2, Orange County Convention Center

Presenter: Matthew Wake, Ph.D. Research Scientist

Background:

Fully human IgG4 antibody that neutralizes the enzymatic function of matriptase-2 and is cross-reactive with mouse, rat and cynomolgus matriptase-2.

Prolonged effect on decreasing serum iron levels in normal animals.

Iron restriction in beta-thalassemia mouse model leads to normalization of erythropoiesis resulting in higher hemoglobin and higher quality and more mature red blood cells.

In this model the combination with EPO can further reduce the anemia and improve hematological parameters whilst reducing the effect of splenomegaly usually associated with EPO treatment in this disease.

About KY1049

KY1049 is a fully human common light-chain bispecific antibody discovered using the IntelliSelect® Bispecifics platform – part of Kymab’s IntelliSelect® Suite of technologies. KY1049 simultaneously binds coagulation Factor IXa (F.IXa) and Factor X (F.X) on the surface of platelets, bringing both factors into close proximity. This coincident binding stimulates the F.IXa catalyzed activation of F.X resulting in restoration of the coagulation cascade in the absence of Factor VIII.

Hemophilia A is an X-linked recessive genetic disorder resulting in a deficiency of Factor VIII and whose symptoms include increased bleeding and reduced blood clotting. KY1049 has been tested in plasma samples from severe Hemophilia A patients (with and without inhibitors) and can reproducibly restore homeostatic function as measured using clinically validated methods such as clotting time (aPTT - activated partial thromboplastin time) and thrombin generation.

About KY1066

KY1066 is fully human IgG4 antibody discovered using Kymab’s IntelliSelect® Suite of technologies. A lead panel was identified by functionally screening for enzymatic inhibition of matriptase-2 and in vivo testing in healthy mice and rats. Selected leads are being tested in a model of beta-thalassemia, one of the potential indications for this antibody.

About Kymab

Kymab is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a deep pipeline of novel antibody-based therapies in a broad range of indications. The Company generates its product candidates using its proprietary, integrated platforms collectively called IntelliSelect®. Kymab’s platforms have been designed to maximize the diversity of human antibodies produced in response to immunization with antigens. Selecting from a broad diversity of fully human antibodies allows for the identification of antibodies with optimal drug-like properties.

For more information on Kymab please see http://www.kymab.com.

About IntelliSelect® Bispecifics

The IntelliSelect® Bispecifics platform is designed to generate fully-human bispecific antibodies with naturally-paired common light chains. The platform relies on highly-engineered strains of mice that have the complete constellation of human antibody diversity for the antibody heavy chain and one or more selected light chains.

The IntelliSelect® Bispecifics platform combines single cell sequencing, genomics and proprietary bioinformatic algorithms to prioritize and select antibodies that have the most desirable drug-like properties.

For more information please see http://www.kymab.com. Kymab and IntelliSelect® are registered trademarks of Kymab Limited.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and/or other information that is not historical information. All such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Media US



Dan Budwick, 1AB



dan@1AB.com Media UK



Consilium Strategic Communications



Mary-Jane Elliott / Sukaina Virji / Melissa Gardiner



kymab@consilium-comms.com



Tel: +44 (0) 20 3709 5700 Investors



Brandon Lewis



+44 (0)1223 833301



brandon.lewis@kymab.com



