Global Healthcare Big Data Analytics Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Opportunities, Segmentation & Forecast To 2026

The healthcare industry is highly litigious and regulated. Over time, the data collected by healthcare centers has accumulated continuously through patient records, clinical trials, radiology images, and genomic sequences. Owing to new technological developments such as mHealth and the internet of things (IoT), patients are enabled with tracking of their own health data and share it with their respective physicians and gain guidance for further treatment. Medical insights are being studied, which become better with a higher amount of data being collected and analyzed.

The healthcare industry is generating zeta bytes of data, which has enabled big data analytic solutions aiming at improvement of quality care for patients and showcases an augmentation of the healthcare ecosystem. The healthcare big data analytics market is likely to witness momentous growth owing to various initiatives introduced by the government for big data integration in the healthcare sector during the coming years. Data analytics refers to the analysis of an enormous amount of data which is structured as well as unstructured to aid organizations in the augmentation of their decision-making capabilities. Big data analytics refers to the technology services of any organization which is being utilized for handling data sets.

The applications of big data analytics within the healthcare sector includes price optimization, differentiating pricing strategies, search engine optimization, advanced forecasting for disease patterns, elucidation of benefits of therapy, and better sample selection. It is estimated to reach around 25,000 petabytes by the end of 2020. Opportunities of such application include greater market penetration, quantification of link between actions and revenues, better customer targeting and engagement, real time data for feedback and brand equity, economies of personalized medicine, greater product differentiation, corrective actions for customer switching, as well as better customer satisfaction.

Major players in the global Healthcare Big Data Analytics market include:

Philips

Optum

Dell

McKesson

Siemens

IBM

GE Healthcare

Cerner Corporation

Cognizant

Epic System Corporation

The healthcare big data analytics market is studied for a distinctive segmentation that is based on product type, application, and region. Based on product type, the global healthcare big data analytics market is segmented into software on-premise and software on-cloud. Based on application, the global healthcare big data analytics market is segmented into financial analytics, clinical analytics, and operational analytics.

The healthcare big data analytics market is segmented into the regions of Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, North America, Europe, and Latin America. North America’s healthcare big data analytics market is segmented further into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The US is estimated to lead the country-specific market for healthcare big data analytics market during the forecast period. Growing concerns towards healthcare costs and the establishment of healthcare policies that are in favor of the adoption of analytics by federal government are some of the factors supplementing the regional healthcare big data analytics market. Europe is assessed to hold the second largest share of the global healthcare big data analytics market. The UK, Germany, France, and the Scandinavian nations like Finland and Norway are expected to lead the country-specific healthcare big data analytics market.

