Product Overview and Scope of Worldwide Cloud Access Security Brokers Market 2019

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers market was valued at US$ 5.1 billion and is expected to gain a CAGR of over 18% during the forecast period. Rising adoption of cloud based applications and cloud migration are couple the key factors that are driving the global cloud access security brokers market.

Cloud access security brokers (CASBs) are on-premises or cloud-hosted software that sit between cloud service consumers and cloud service providers to enforce security, compliance, and governance policies for cloud applications. CASBs help organizations extend the security controls of their on-premises infrastructure to the cloud. The cloud access security brokers are the solutions that are cloud based and on-premises based solutions used to combine and implement enterprise security policies such as single sign-on service, authentication, credential mapping, encryption, tokenization, malware detection, device profiling and others.

The report covers all the major trends and drivers playing a vital role in the growth of the Cloud Access Security Brokers market. The global Cloud Access Security Brokers market has been segmented based on region, deployment, services, and vertical.

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities Challenges

The global Cloud Access Security Brokers market growth is primarily driven by rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions. As the cloud computing market continues to grow, enterprises are exploring different cloud models in search of the right balance of functionality, flexibility and investment protection. In addition, rising concern among enterprises for the security of cloud based applications is also driving the market. Many organizations are moving towards the adoption of cloud technology, due to which they are in a need of strong network security, data security and threat management solutions that can be easily managed, identify threat, customized and provides security without control of any physically-oriented elements such as hardware. Other driving factor for cloud access security brokers is increasing demand for real-time security.

Storage of key information and data pertaining to companies, governments, and organizations needs to be backed with a strong net of security. Since cloud services offer enhanced security of storage, the demand within the global market for cloud access security services has been rising at a robust rate. Furthermore, the popularity of cloud software for storing huge amounts of data has also resulted in an increase in demand for cloud access security services.

Key Segments

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market By service model:

• Infrastructure as A Service (IaaS)

• Platform as A Service (PaaS)

• Software as A Service (SaaS)

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market By Solutions:

• Control and monitoring cloud services

• Risk and compliance management

• Data security

• And threat protection

Competition Landscape

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers Market is fragmented with the presence of global and regional players in the market. Major players with prominent shares in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These companies are leveraging on strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market shares and profitability.

