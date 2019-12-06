Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market Report 2019: Trends, Sales & Shares, Internet Users & Online Shoppers, Products, Payment, Delivery, and Players

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe continue to grow



Online retail sales in Europe are projected to maintain a double-digit growth rate in 2019, according to the report. The leading product category purchased by online shoppers in this region is fashion, while the top trends include M-Commerce, cross-border E-Commerce, social and omnichannel shopping. In terms of competition, regional E-Commerce players are challenged by Amazon, the number one online shopping destination in Western Europe, and Alibaba, whose international cross-border website AliExpress is gaining popularity, especially among Eastern Europe's digital buyers.



Digital wallets and cards dominate in European E-Commerce payments



Credit cards and alternative payment methods are competing for the largest share of online retail payments in Europe. On the regional average, cards are ahead of PayPal, but shoppers' preferences vary by country. Besides PayPal, other top alternatives to card payments in European E-Commerce include bank transfer and pay by link, invoice, and cash on delivery. Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay have not yet gained a significant share, but it is likely to increase as both consumer and seller adoption is rising.

Key Topics Covered



1. Management Summary

2. Regional Overview

Breakdown of Global B2C E-Commerce Sales by Region, in %, 2019f

Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018

B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f

Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018

Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f

Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f

Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f

Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018

Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Poland, Spain and the UK, May 2018

Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018

Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018

Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019

Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018

Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 - 2018

Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries in Western Europe, 2018

Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries in Eastern Europe, July 2018

Share of Internet Users Who Say They Would Never Use Selected Payment Providers to Pay for Goods and Services (Online or In-Store), in % of Internet Users, April 2018

Attitudes to Security of Online Shopping, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, by the UK, Germany and Austria, April 2018

Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, February 2018

Overview of Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, April 2019

Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Perceptions by Industry Participants, June 2019

E-Commerce Merchants' Readiness to Support Strong Customer Authentication, in %, November 2018

Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019

Share of Consumers Who Are Unaware of the Strong Customer Authentication Requirements for Online Purchases, in %, June 2019

Share of Consumers Who Prefer One-time Passcodes for Authentication, Compared to Fingerprint Recognition, in %, June 2019

Barriers to Buying Online, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018

Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2022f

Breakdown of Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7 by Payment Types, in %, 2022f

Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018

Main Barriers to Mobile Payment Adoption, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018

3. Advanced Markets

3.1. UK

3.1.1. Trends

3.1.2. Sales & Shares

3.1.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

3.1.4. Products

3.1.5. Payment

3.1.6. Delivery

3.1.7. Players

3.2. Germany

3.3. France

3.4. Spain

3.5. Italy



4. Emerging Markets

4.1. Russia

4.1.1. Trends

4.1.2. Sales & Shares

4.1.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers

4.1.4. Products

4.1.5. Payment

4.1.6. Delivery

4.1.7. Players

4.2. Poland

4.3. Turkey

4.4. Czech Republic

4.5. Greece

4.6. Romania

4.7. Hungary



Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

Allegro Group Sp. z oo

Amazon.com Inc

Ceneo S.A.

DNS OOO

Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri

Hepsiburada.com

Heureka

M Video Trade OOO

MIH PayU BV

MasterCard Inc.

OLX Inc.

Ozon Holdings Limited PS

Yandex Money LLC

PayPro SA

Rozetka. Ua Ltd

Sberbank of Russia PJSC

VKontakte Ltd.

Visa Inc.

Wildberries LLC

Zalando SE

eMag Group

Apple Inc

Carrefour SA

Cdiscount SA

El Corte Ingles SA

Ingenico Group SA

J Sainsbury PLC

Media Markt E-Business GmbH

Otto GmbH & Co KG

PayPal Holdings Inc

Tesco PLC

Vente-privee.com S.A.

Visa Inc.

Wirecard AG

Worldpay Inc.

Zalando SE

eBay Inc

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/369ugx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.