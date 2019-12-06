Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market Report 2019: Trends, Sales & Shares, Internet Users & Online Shoppers, Products, Payment, Delivery, and Players
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment Market 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
B2C E-Commerce sales in Europe continue to grow
Online retail sales in Europe are projected to maintain a double-digit growth rate in 2019, according to the report. The leading product category purchased by online shoppers in this region is fashion, while the top trends include M-Commerce, cross-border E-Commerce, social and omnichannel shopping. In terms of competition, regional E-Commerce players are challenged by Amazon, the number one online shopping destination in Western Europe, and Alibaba, whose international cross-border website AliExpress is gaining popularity, especially among Eastern Europe's digital buyers.
Digital wallets and cards dominate in European E-Commerce payments
Credit cards and alternative payment methods are competing for the largest share of online retail payments in Europe. On the regional average, cards are ahead of PayPal, but shoppers' preferences vary by country. Besides PayPal, other top alternatives to card payments in European E-Commerce include bank transfer and pay by link, invoice, and cash on delivery. Mobile wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay have not yet gained a significant share, but it is likely to increase as both consumer and seller adoption is rising.
Key Topics Covered
1. Management Summary
2. Regional Overview
- Breakdown of Global B2C E-Commerce Sales by Region, in %, 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce and M-Commerce Growth Rate, by Global Regions, in %, 2019f vs. 2018
- B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2013 - 2019f
- Breakdown of B2C E-Commerce Sales in Europe by Sub-Regions, in %, 2018
- Top 10 Countries Worldwide by Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, by Canada, China, India, Germany, France, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, the USA, 2018 & 2019f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2018-2022f
- Retail E-Commerce Sales in the EU5, in USD billion, by Country, 2019f
- Top Product Categories Purchased Online, in % of Online Shoppers in the EU, 2018
- Breakdown of Maximum Acceptable Delivery Times, in % of Online Shoppers, by Belgium, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, the Nordics, Poland, Spain and the UK, May 2018
- Internet Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Individuals, 2012 - 2018
- Cross-Border Online Shopper Penetration in the EU, by Country, in % of Online Shoppers, 2017 & 2018
- Online and Mobile Payment Trends and News about Players, February 2019
- Breakdown of E-Commerce Transactions by Payment Method, in %, April 2018
- Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, 2016 - 2018
- Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries in Western Europe, 2018
- Top Payment Methods Preferred in E-Commerce, in % of Online Shoppers, by Selected Countries in Eastern Europe, July 2018
- Share of Internet Users Who Say They Would Never Use Selected Payment Providers to Pay for Goods and Services (Online or In-Store), in % of Internet Users, April 2018
- Attitudes to Security of Online Shopping, incl. Payment-Related, in % of Online Shoppers, by the UK, Germany and Austria, April 2018
- Payment Methods Accepted in Online Stores, in % of Online Stores, February 2018
- Overview of Strong Customer Authentication Requirements Under PSD2, April 2019
- Overview of The Strong Customer Authentication Perceptions by Industry Participants, June 2019
- E-Commerce Merchants' Readiness to Support Strong Customer Authentication, in %, November 2018
- Levels of Awareness and Preparation of E-Commerce Merchants to Strong Customer Authentication Requirements, by SMEs and Large Businesses, June 2019
- Share of Consumers Who Are Unaware of the Strong Customer Authentication Requirements for Online Purchases, in %, June 2019
- Share of Consumers Who Prefer One-time Passcodes for Authentication, Compared to Fingerprint Recognition, in %, June 2019
- Barriers to Buying Online, in % of Online Shoppers, July 2018
- Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7, in EUR billion, and Year-on-Year Change, in %, 2016-2022f
- Breakdown of Mobile Payment Transaction Value in the EU-7 by Payment Types, in %, 2022f
- Mobile Wallet User Penetration, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018
- Main Barriers to Mobile Payment Adoption, in % of Respondents, by France, Germany, Spain and the UK, 2018
3. Advanced Markets
3.1. UK
3.1.1. Trends
3.1.2. Sales & Shares
3.1.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
3.1.4. Products
3.1.5. Payment
3.1.6. Delivery
3.1.7. Players
3.2. Germany
3.3. France
3.4. Spain
3.5. Italy
4. Emerging Markets
4.1. Russia
4.1.1. Trends
4.1.2. Sales & Shares
4.1.3. Internet Users & Online Shoppers
4.1.4. Products
4.1.5. Payment
4.1.6. Delivery
4.1.7. Players
4.2. Poland
4.3. Turkey
4.4. Czech Republic
4.5. Greece
4.6. Romania
4.7. Hungary
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
- Allegro Group Sp. z oo
- Amazon.com Inc
- Ceneo S.A.
- DNS OOO
- Gitti Gidiyor Bilgi Teknolojileri
- Hepsiburada.com
- Heureka
- M Video Trade OOO
- MIH PayU BV
- MasterCard Inc.
- OLX Inc.
- Ozon Holdings Limited PS
- Yandex Money LLC
- PayPro SA
- Rozetka. Ua Ltd
- Sberbank of Russia PJSC
- VKontakte Ltd.
- Visa Inc.
- Wildberries LLC
- Zalando SE
- eMag Group
- Apple Inc
- Carrefour SA
- Cdiscount SA
- El Corte Ingles SA
- Ingenico Group SA
- J Sainsbury PLC
- Media Markt E-Business GmbH
- Otto GmbH & Co KG
- PayPal Holdings Inc
- Tesco PLC
- Vente-privee.com S.A.
- Visa Inc.
- Wirecard AG
- Worldpay Inc.
- Zalando SE
- eBay Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/369ugx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.