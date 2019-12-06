Slimming Tea Market: Global Share, Size, Trends and Growth Analysis Forecast to 2019-2025

Slimming Tea Market: Global Analysis,Share, Trends, Application Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Slimming Tea Industry

Description

Slimming tea is used to manage or lose body weight owing to the presence of high contents of antioxidants in it. Slimming teas are available in several types such as green tea, herbal tea, and other teas such as oolong tea, white tea, organic tea, and flavored tea. In terms of products, the green tea segment accounted for the maximum share of the weight loss tea market during 2017. The segment will continue to contribute to the maximum growth of this market during the forecast period as well due to the increasing awareness about the benefits of this tea.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the slimming tea market throughout the forecast period. The increasing production of fat loss tea in countries such as China, India, Srilanka, and Indonesia will drive the weight loss tea market growth in the region.

This research report provides a bird’s eye view of the Slimming Tea industry with an in-depth focus on the previous and current market status and a projected outlook for the industry over a specific time frame or forecast period, based on previous historical trends. The overview section of the report provides a description of the product or service along with its application in various industry verticals. It also includes the analysis of the technology employed for the market, the latest industry trends, the factors influencing market growth and those hindering it, the geographical spread of the market and the highest performing regions as well as the latest industry news and competitive scenario across the globe.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Slimming Tea manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Celestial Seasonings

ITO EN

Nestle

Tata Global Beverages

Unilever

...

Segmental Analysis

The research report includes segmentation of the Slimming Tea market based on various factors such as product or service type, application, end use, deployment, along with a regional segmentation. The segment-wise analysis of the Slimming Tea market helps to provide a detailed and accurate perspective of the market in terms of growth and consumer behaviour according to the segment. Geographically, the report splits the market into different regions and provides an in-depth view of the performance of each region in terms of sales revenue, past consumption and future prospects, vis a vis the others on a global scale.

Segment by Type

Green Tea

Herbal Tea

Segment by Application

Retail Stores

Online Stores

Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for this report includes market research tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model and an in-depth SWOT analysis to analyse this market during the projected assessment period, based on historical market research data, and enable the target audience for this study, to make better and more informed decisions with regard to this market.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Industry Overview of Slimming Tea

1.1 Definition of Slimming Tea

1.2 Slimming Tea Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Slimming Tea Production Growth Rate Comparison by Types (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Green Tea

1.2.3 Herbal Tea

1.3 Slimming Tea Segment by Applications

1.3.1 Global Slimming Tea Consumption Comparison by Applications (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Retail Stores

1.3.3 Online Stores

1.4 Global Slimming Tea Overall Market

1.4.1 Global Slimming Tea Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Slimming Tea Production (2014-2025)

1.4.3 North America Slimming Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 Europe Slimming Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 China Slimming Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.6 Japan Slimming Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Slimming Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.8 India Slimming Tea Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

....

8 Slimming Tea Major Manufacturers Analysis

8.1 Celestial Seasonings

8.1.1 Celestial Seasonings Slimming Tea Production Sites and Area Served

8.1.2 Celestial Seasonings Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.1.3 Celestial Seasonings Slimming Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.2 ITO EN

8.2.1 ITO EN Slimming Tea Production Sites and Area Served

8.2.2 ITO EN Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.2.3 ITO EN Slimming Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.3 Nestle

8.3.1 Nestle Slimming Tea Production Sites and Area Served

8.3.2 Nestle Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.3.3 Nestle Slimming Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.4 Tata Global Beverages

8.4.1 Tata Global Beverages Slimming Tea Production Sites and Area Served

8.4.2 Tata Global Beverages Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.4.3 Tata Global Beverages Slimming Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8.5 Unilever

8.5.1 Unilever Slimming Tea Production Sites and Area Served

8.5.2 Unilever Product Introduction, Application and Specification

8.5.3 Unilever Slimming Tea Production, Revenue, Ex-factory Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

8.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued...

