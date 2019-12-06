Pharma Microbiology UK Conference to discuss Environmental Monitoring

Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference 2020

SMi Reports: The Pharmaceutical Microbiology UK conference will include a variety of innovative presentations from the environmental monitoring field.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring industry has suffered a certain impact. However, it has still maintained a relatively optimistic growth over the past four years, as the market size maintained an annual growth rate of 0.03 – rising from $550.0 million in 2014 to $640.0 million in 2019. BisReport* analysts believe that in the next few years, the Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring market size will be further expanded, and its expected that by 2024, the market size of Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Environmental Monitoring will reach $820.0 million.With this in mind, the 9th Annual Pharmaceutical Microbiology Conference, which will convene in London on the 20th and 21st of January 2020, will look at the latest developments in the environmental monitoring field. It will explore risk management considerations, strategies to sterility, common myths and urban legends, online microbial monitoring, commissioning a brand-new cleanroom facility case study, plus will host a workshop in environment monitoring programme design.The conference will include a variety of presentations from the environmental monitoring field: • “Automation for incubation and colony counting of Environmental Monitoring samples: process optimization and data integrity”Sonia Allibardi, Market Access Manager, Copan Group and Gabriele Savoldi, Business Development Manager, Copan Group• “Online Microbial Monitoring for Process Control of Pharmaceutical Waters”James Cannon, Head of OEM and Markets, Mettler Toledo• “Effective Risk Management of Microbial Contamination”Tim Eaton, Sterile Manufacturing Specialist, AstraZeneca• “Microbial Control Considerations for tablet Manufacture”Sophie Drinkwater, QC Technical Officer, AstraZeneca• “Commissioning of a Brand-New Cleanroom Facility from The Environmental Monitoring Perspective”Maria Jose Zafra-Domene, QC Microbiologist, MeiraGTx• “Regulatory Expectations and Supportive Guidance on Bio-Contamination Control & Monitoring in Aseptic Manufacturing of Sterile Products”James Drinkwater, Chairman of PHSS & Head of GMP Compliance, F Ziel GmbH, PHSS Proudly sponsored by: Associates of Cape Cod, bioMérieux, COPAN, CTL-MAT, METTLER TOLEDO, Microbiologics, Microgenetics, Reading Scientific Services Limited, Veltek AssociatesFor media enquiries contact Alia Malick on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or email amalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, call Hakam Panum on +44 (0) 207 827 6128 or email hpanum@smi-online.co.ukPharmaceutical Microbiology UK20th – 21st January 2020Copthorne Tara, London, UK[*Source https://www.biotechnews.com.au/2019/10/29/pharmaceutical-biotechnology-environmental-monitoring-market-demand-and-value-is-increasing-in-the-upcoming-years-daily-market-headlines/ --- ENDS –About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



