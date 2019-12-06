CloudCommerce Acquires Exclusive Marketing Rights to Database of 80 Million Records

The database containing information about 80 million faith-based individuals represents one of the largest and most unique first party data sets in the US and will help drive SWARM, the Company’s flagship digital advertising solution

/EIN News/ -- SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudCommerce, Inc. (CLWD), a leading provider of digital advertising solutions, today announced that it has acquired the exclusive marketing rights to a database of 80 million records.



The database containing information about 80 million faith-based individuals represents one of the largest and most unique first party data sets in the US and will help drive SWARM, the Company’s flagship digital advertising solution.

The database is very extensive and includes detailed data points on each unique record such as demographic, psychographic, and sociographic, information, as well as charitable affiliation, purchasing habits, event attendance and literature, music and film preferences. The Company intends to use the database for its own purposes, as well as the marketing purposes of its clients.

The information contained in the database will enhance the performance of SWARM. By combing this data with other available data sets, SWARM can produce a nearly unlimited number of marketing personas to create custom audiences for highly targeted digital advertising campaigns.

According to Andrew Van Noy, CloudCommerce’s CEO, “Acquiring the exclusive marketing rights to this incredible database will allow us to play in the digital advertising big league. We will not be hesitant to use our digital expertise and digital assets to compete against any of the big digital advertising players in the US. SWARM is rapidly becoming our not so secret marketing weapon.”

About CloudCommerce

CloudCommerce is a leading provider of digital advertising solutions. Our flagship solution, SWARM, analyzes a robust mix of audience data to help businesses find who to talk to, what to say to them, and how to market to them. We do this by applying advanced data science, behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and market research techniques to discover, develop and create custom audiences for highly targeted digital marketing campaigns.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Press Contact:

CloudCommerce, Inc.

Tel: (800) 673-0927

communications@cloudcommerce.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.