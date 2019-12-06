Coating Equipment Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast To 2024

Global Coating Equipment Market Trends, Forecast, And Opportunity Assessment (2019-2024)

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, December 6, 2019

Description

Powder coating equipment is generally used to coat metal surfaces. Equipment used to apply powder coating is dependent on the shape of the object, size of the object, and other parameters. The commonly used process for applying powder coating to metal surfaces is spraying powder coating by corona or tribo guns. The coated object is then cured in oven so as to form a uniform film of coatings. Various industries have started using powder coatings as they are free from volatile organic components. Moreover, increasing concerns about environment conservation and use of environment-friendly products are expected to fuel the demand for the powder coatings, thereby leading towards the growth of the powder coating equipment segment of the coating equipment market.

Major end-use industries of coating equipment are automotive, industrial, and aerospace. In 2017, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share of the coating equipment market, owing to increased use of industrial coatings in heavy machinery as well as chemical and manufacturing industries. The specialty coatings applied by specialty coating equipment are long-lasting, uniform, and offer required finish. Increasing demand for industrial coatings from different end-use industries is expected to drive the growth of the industrial segment of the coating equipment market during the forecast period.

This research report provides a bird’s eye view of the Coating Equipment industry with an in-depth focus on the previous and current market status and a projected outlook for the industry over a specific time frame or forecast period, based on previous historical trends. The overview section of the report provides a description of the product or service along with its application in various industry verticals. It also includes the analysis of the technology employed for the market, the latest industry trends, the factors influencing market growth and those hindering it, the geographical spread of the market and the highest performing regions as well as the latest industry news and competitive scenario across the globe.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Coating Equipment manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:



Nordson Corporation

IHI Ionbond AG

IHI Hauzer Techno Coating B.V.

Sulzer Ltd.

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG

Sata GmbH & Co. Kg

Graco Inc.

Anest Iwata

Asahi Sunac Corporation

Wagner GmbH

Segmental Analysis

The research report includes segmentation of the Coating Equipment market based on various factors such as product or service type, application, end use, deployment, along with a regional segmentation. The segment-wise analysis of the Coating Equipment market helps to provide a detailed and accurate perspective of the market in terms of growth and consumer behaviour according to the segment. Geographically, the report splits the market into different regions and provides an in-depth view of the performance of each region in terms of sales revenue, past consumption and future prospects, vis a vis the others on a global scale.

Segment by Type

Liquid Coating Equipment

Powder Coating Equipment

Specialty Coating Equipment

Segment by Application

Automotive & Transportation

Aerospace

Industrial

Building & Infrastructure

Others

Research Methodology

The research methodology adopted for this report includes market research tools such as Porter’s Five Forces Model and an in-depth SWOT analysis to analyse this market during the projected assessment period, based on historical market research data, and enable the target audience for this study, to make better and more informed decisions with regard to this market.

