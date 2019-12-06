CNC Turning Machine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global CNC Turning Machine Market Professional Survey Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

CNC machines are computer numerical control machine which have pioneered the manufacturing industry across various heavy equipment factory models such as metals, construction, automotive and energy. The market has seen tremendous growth due to reduce labor costs and increased efficiency with computer controlled automation.

The global CNC turning market is expected to reach a market capitalization of $100.86 billion by the year 2025, with a growth of CAGR of 7.0% for the forecast period 2019 - 2025.

Key Players

Segmentation:

The CNC turning machines market is segmented based upon type, machine type, end use and region.

Based upon type, the CNC Turning Machine is categorized as

Spindle Orientation: Horizontal

Spindle Orientation: Vertical

Based upon machine type, the CNC Turning Machine is categorized as

Grinding Machines

Laser Machines

Winding Machines

Lathe Machines

Milling Machines

Welding Machines

Others

Based upon end use, the CNC Turning Machine is categorized as

Power & Energy

Aerospace & Defense

Industrial

Automotive

Construction Equipment

Others

Based upon region, the CNC Turning Machine is categorized as

North America (United States of America, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand)

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Regional Analysis:

North America is the market leader in terms of demand and revenue in CNC Turning Machine. The region has presence of world class industrial technology and relies heavily upon automation. Automotive, Metal and Construction Industry are other major booster for CNC Turning market in the region.

Europe is the next major market for CNC Turning Machines. Heavily organized manufacturers and superior technology and infrastructure are some major reasons for the growth of CNC turning machine in the region. The region has high demand for automotive, electronic automation.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate. The region has a high population density and high demand for steel products. Improved manufacturing infrastructure and technological development in metal, automotive and steel industry are leading the growth pattern in the region.

A high disposable income and rapid urbanization are other major factors contributing to the growth of CNC turning machines in the region.

Industry News:

Use of milling tools are some new technology introduced in the market. The use of Poly-Crystalline Diamond (PCD) tool and the use of solid carbide tool are some new innovation in the sector. The new tools provide increase in efficiency and dynamic versatility while sustained performance in operations. The new inducted tools also offer increased durability, high resistance to high temperature and pressure and have also enabled improved industrial performances like reduced noise, vibrations and wear.

