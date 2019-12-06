Command Control System Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

Wise.Guy.

A Command Control System follows an operative architecture that involves software, hardware, computational processes, interfaces, and applications that follow a specified structure. Collectively, these components support connectivity across the various command levels. These are primarily used in critical applications, such as missions carried out by the military. Hence, the command and control systems are required to be capable of handling readiness assessment, intelligence support, situational awareness, and other such external factors.

The growth of the global command control system market is due to the rise incidents of terror attacks that require the military and other homeland security wings to be prepared for contingencies. Technological advancements in wireless connectivity are giving this industry a further boost. It is projected that the global command control system market shall grow at a CAGR of 3.8% and touch a valuation of USD 25.04 billion.

Key Players

Boeing Company

Saab Group

BAE Systems plc.

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Harris Corporation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

CACI International Inc.

Segmentation

The global command and control system market can be carried out on the basis of the type, medium, or end-user of the product. This includes land-based security personnel, airborne, naval, and others. The land segment occupies the largest market share for the given forecast period.

Further, the command and control system can also be classified on the basis of its application as commercial or military.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the report analyzes the command control system market into the following regions:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Amongst these regional segments, the middle eastern countries like Syria, Iraq, and Palestine have a great demand for command and control systems. Asian countries like India, Pakistan, and China have also registered an increase in the demand in these systems.

Industry News

In November 2019, India conducted a successful test of the Agni II, which is a versatile surface-to-surface medium-range nuclear missile. The missile has a strike range of 2000 km for a 1000kg payload. The two-stage missile is equipped with a state-of-the-art command and control system and a high-accuracy navigation system. This missile is a part of the Agni series of missiles having short and long-range capacities.



