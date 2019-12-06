Cloud Office Migration Tools 2019 Global Trends, Market Size, Share, Status, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Global Cloud Office Migration Tools Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cloud Office Migration relates to the series of processes involved in the consolidation and transfer of a collection of workloads. These workloads could include emails, calendars, documents, files, any relevant metadata, instant messages, user permissions, linked components, compound structure, and applications. It involves the migration of these workloads from one (or more) permanent on-premises platform (or cloud office in some cases) to a completely new cloud office platform or environment. Further, this process is fairly typical and is carried out regularly by businesses on the basis of their requirements.

Commonly, during the process, organizations get rid of all the obsolete data by cleansing all the existing data and storing them as archives or outdated data. Cloud office migration tools sift through these workloads to identify what data is relevant and suitable for migration or otherwise. The tool carries out this analysis and ensures to maintain data integrity as the migration takes place between the source and the target.

Since cloud office migration tools allow companies to make informed business decisions in the most efficient way possible, they are highly in demand. Further, the increase in the number of cloud office platforms and the features offered by them have also given a significant boost to the cloud office migration tools market.

Key Players

Quest Software

ShareGate

CodeTwo

Binary Tree

AvePoint

BitTitan

SkyKick

Quadrotech

Proventeq

Simflofy

SkySync

Tervela

Xillio

Segmentation

Based on the subscription pattern offered by the cloud office migration tools, the industry can be segmented on the basis of products/services offering Monthly Subscription and Annual Subscription. Also, the size of the organization to which the cloud office migration tool caters to shall also determine the market segment as SME (small and medium enterprises) and Large Enterprises.

Regional Analysis

For the purpose of this report, the geographical locations are divided into the following segments:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

With the increase in technological advancements, the cloud office migration tools market shall gain a boost across the globe. However, the growth of the sector will be prominent in the Asia-Pacific region.

Industry News

In order to make migration to the Microsoft 365 platform seamless, tech-giant Microsoft announced the purchase of the Canadian startup, Mover. While the acquisition price was not declared, the company is expecting the move to help customers switch to Microsoft’s cloud as smoothly and quickly as possible.

