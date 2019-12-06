Cosmetics Market 2019 Global Share, Supply, Demand, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Cosmetics Market 2019-2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Cosmetics 2025 Global Market Survey Industry Key Players – Loreal, P and G, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, Unilever" To Its Research Database

Cosmetics Market 2019-2025



India is one of the fastest growing cosmetics markets. The Indian cosmetics market was worth USD 9.94 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 16.27 billion by 2021 at a CAGR of 10.36%. As of 2015, the Indian economy boasts of a GDP rate of 7.50%. This environment makes spending on and growth of cosmetics products easier. A rising urban population and the inclination to look presentable manifesting through the demand for whitening products by both men and women is driving growth in this market.

Global Cosmetics Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Cosmetics industry. The key insights of the report:

Scope of the Report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Cosmetics manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2013-2018 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2019-2024 market development trends of Cosmetics industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Cosmetics Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

* Loreal

* P and G

* Estee Lauder

* Shiseido

* Unilever

* LVMH

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

Several campaigns are underway to remove the preference for whitening in the nation, yet most cosmetics offer traditional functionalities, whitening properties, and increasingly, other skin benefiting properties derived from natural ingredients. A result is an increase in salons and salon frequenters, number of beauty treatments at salons and clinics, and volume sales of products. Rising middle class with increasing disposable income is further creating a market for high priced and premium products by brands like Dior, Guerlain, Clarins, Clinique, Lancôme, Estee Lauder, Shiseido, and others. Products are being launched at a high rate. Along with typical skin, lip, and eye makeup, body care via products and spa usage is also on the increase. The newest trend is the blending of multiple benefits into one beautifying product. The result of this trend, originating in South Korea, is the BB (followed by CC, DD and EE) creams, which have the color correction properties of foundation, SPF benefits of sunscreen and a multitude of other medical and natural benefits. Customers are increasingly looking for value for money products that are natural and beneficial for the skin and provide a range of combined benefits of high priced premium products at a lower than premium cost. This product class has been dubbed “masstige”.

Drivers

Some of the factors driving the market include:

Continuation of demand for whitening properties in cosmetics

Increased preference for natural ingredients-based cosmetics

High rate of urbanization

Working professionals wanting to appear presentable

Increased research on natural ingredients based products

Large younger generation growing older younger

A considerable ageing population willing to purchase cosmetics to look younger

New markets in Tier II and Tier III towns

Restraints

Difficulties in segmentation of the market and a tough and low income rural market that is also the largest population group in the country, etc. are some of the challenges in this market.

Key Market Trends

Increasing Consumer Awareness on SKin Care Products

There is a growing focus on improving living standards among South African consumers, driven by a surge in internet access, with the number of the country's internet users more than doubling during the review period. Social media is gaining more traction, with consumers’ inclination toward global fashion and beauty trends. The grooming trend is furthermore being aided by an increase in net spending in each household. This increasing spending trend is allowing consumers, not only to get benefited by spending on beauty and personal care but also increasingly associating an attractive appearance with career success and professionalism. Fragrances segment is expected to get benefited the most from the grooming trend in South Africa in the forecast period. Fragrances are thus set to see the strongest sales growth across beauty and personal care segment in the forecast period.

Economic uncertainty to impact sales

South Africa has been facing a number of ongoing economic challenges since 2011, with the economic meltdown in place. Real The country’s GDP growth slowed from 3% as at the start of the review period to 2% annual growth over 2011-2014, before dropping further. High unemployment is notably creating financial struggles for many households with a jobless rate of over 25% in 2015, while many households also face high debt-to-income ratios. A flood of African migrants into South Africa is further expanding its already-large low-income consumer base.

Competitive Landscape

Unilever Group led the regional sales, accounting for roughly 13% of the market, followed by Procter & Gamble, Avon, and other major players. Unilever continues to reign over the market, with a combination of new product launches and aggressive expansion strategies focused on gaining traction in new territories. Brand value plays a major role in driving the sales of cosmetic products, as consumers develop an affinity towards cosmetic brands and beauty products over a period.

