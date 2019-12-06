Plug Power Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

/EIN News/ -- LATHAM, N.Y., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG), a leader in providing clean, reliable energy solutions, today announced that it has priced an underwritten public offering of 40 million shares of its common stock, at a price of $2.75 per share for expected gross proceeds of $110 million. In addition, Plug Power has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6 million shares of its common stock. The closing is expected to occur on or about December 10, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.



Morgan Stanley and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering and Oppenheimer & Co., Canaccord Genuity, Craig-Hallum Capital Group and Roth Capital Partners are acting as co-managers for the offering.

Plug Power intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures.

The securities described are being offered by Plug Power pursuant to an automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on December 2, 2019 and that became effective upon filing. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering was filed with the SEC and is available at the SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. A final prospectus supplement relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available at the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the final prospectus supplement relating to this offering may also be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014; and Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (888) 603-5847.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Plug Power Inc.

The architect of modern hydrogen and fuel cell technology, Plug Power is the innovator that has taken hydrogen and fuel cell technology from concept to commercialization. Plug Power has revolutionized the material handling industry with its full-service GenKey solution, which is designed to increase productivity, lower operating costs and reduce carbon footprints in a reliable, cost-effective way. Plug Power’s GenKey solution couples together all the necessary elements to power, fuel and serve a customer. With proven hydrogen and fuel cell products, Plug Power replaces lead acid batteries to power electric industrial vehicles, such as the lift trucks customers use in their distribution centers. Extending its reach into the on-road electric vehicle market, Plug Power’s ProGen platform of modular fuel cell engines empowers OEMs and system integrators to rapidly adopt hydrogen fuel cell technology. ProGen engines are proven today, with thousands in service, supporting some of the most rugged operations in the world. Plug Power is the partner that customers trust to take their businesses into the future.

Plug Power Inc. Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve significant risks and uncertainties about Plug Power Inc. (the “Company”), including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, the expected use of proceeds, and the consummation of the proposed public offering on the terms and conditions described herein or at all. You are cautioned that such statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will have been achieved. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements, including those risks and uncertainties referenced in our public filings with the SEC. For additional disclosure regarding risks and uncertainties faced by the Company, see disclosures contained in the Company’s public filings with the SEC including, the "Risk Factors" section of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and in the prospectus supplement related to the offering. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included in this presentation and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements as a result of new information.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

Teal Vivacqua Hoyos

Plug Power Inc.

Phone: (518) 738-0269

media@plugpower.com



