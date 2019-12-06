Certiﬁed EMDR Therapist Micki Halloran to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At some point in our lives, most of us will suﬀer from distressing or traumatic life events that may leave us emotionally scarred. We become broken, deeply distressed and without joy. This is because when bad things happen to us memories can linger and haunt us deeply. If left unhealed they will only compound over time. A part of us may even feel trapped, reliving the past. Trying to cope by self-medicating with drugs or alcohol only worsens our health and overall emotional well-being. A ground-breaking therapeutic approach EMDR (Eye movement Desensitization and Reprocessing), is proving that treating and healing trauma that once took years to be eﬀective is now absolutely possible. EMDR is the most researched trauma therapy utilized today. Millions of people have been treated successfully over the past 25 years with EMDR. Over 100,000 therapists worldwide use EMDR therapy.

Micki Halloran MA LPC, LPCC is an exceptionally skilled Psychotherapist in private practice for over thirty-ﬁve years with a specialty in helping people heal from trauma and early and recent adverse life events. She is an EMDR Certiﬁed Therapist, Consultant and EMDR Institute Facilitator.

“Since I started utilizing EMDR with my clients in 2002, I have been astonished time and again witnessing individuals experience the beneﬁts of healing that would otherwise have taken years to make a diﬀerence.”

Brain research shows our minds can heal from psychological traumas just as the body can heal from physical trauma. With EMDR therapy we see debilitating wounds not just heal but transform. Our amazing brain naturally wants to move toward healing but if the inner system is blocked or thrown out of balance by the impact of a disturbing event, the emotional wound can fester and cause more intense suﬀering. Once the block is removed, healing occurs. With EMDR emotional, physical and psychological blocks can be permanently removed.

Developed in 1987 by Francine Shapiro PhD, EMDR therapy uses the individual’s own rapid, rhythmic eye movements. EMDR is a phased, ﬁxated method to healing trauma and other adverse life events by connecting the client to images and emotions related to the particular original experience encouraging the natural healing powers of the brain to move toward dramatic recovery.

Micki is also a certiﬁed Havening® practitioner. Havening®, originally known as Delta Wave Techniques is a deceptively simple technique which can remove the results of trauma or phobias in as little as one session. Therapists, nurses, coaches, midwives and doctors and more can receive Havening® training. Using distraction and applied or self- touch, usually on upper arms, face or hands, erases the encoding of the a particular trauma in the brain. The landscape of the brain is altered so that the thought of an event and its emotional impact are delinked permanently.

Micki’s objective is to see Havening® and EMDR become more prominently recognized and utilized by therapists worldwide. As a facilitator for these life-changing therapies she witnesses people’s lives change in positive ways again and again.

“There is a spiritual component in my work helping people ﬁnd their own profound wisdom and tap into their own core strength and inner peace. No matter what hardships we have to endure there is promise and hope when we are open to healing,” says Micki. “Believe there is hope and always truly follow your heart and you can enter into a more joyful, productive and healthier life.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Micki Halloran in an interview with Jim Masters on Tuesday December 6th at 1 p.m. EST

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



