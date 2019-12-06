LSI awarded SAP contract at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Digital Enterprise Cloud

Intelligent Enterprises for Healthcare

SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI announced today that it will partner with the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) to implement SAP Financials & Logistics.

“We are looking forward to the increased efficiencies that this partnership will provide,” said ARMC Chief Financial Officer, Arvind Oswal.

LSI’s expertise in digitalizing every aspect of our client’s value chain aims to help healthcare stakeholders provide the best value to their customers at an affordable cost. We create the foundation and gateways to connect the digital healthcare network to core solutions for patient engagement, care delivery, care collaboration, clinical analytics, and personalized medicine.

“The County of San Bernardino continues to extend the power & flexibility of SAP to gain efficiencies throughout its various business units.”, explained Steve Roach, CEO and President at LSI. “We are privileged to assist the Arrowhead Regional Medical Center with the digitalization of its business processes and are excited to welcome them to SAP’s Healthcare ecosystem.”



About LSI

LSI was founded in 1998 with a mission to transform government, national security, healthcare and education via the adoption of best-in-class business practices and digitalization. Fast forward to today and LSI leverages secure and cutting-edge technologies engineered by SAP to create the Intelligent Public Enterprise for Federal, State, Local Government, Education, Utility and Healthcare organizations.

About Arrowhead Regional Medical Center

Arrowhead Regional Medical Center (ARMC) is a 456-bed university-affiliated teaching hospital licensed by the State of California Department of Public Health and operated by the County of San Bernardino. The hospital, located on a 70-acre campus in Colton, California, operates a regional burn center, a primary stroke center, a level II trauma center, a behavioral health center located on the hospital campus, four primary care centers including three family health centers, and provides more than 40 outpatient specialty care services.



