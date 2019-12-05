H&R Block commits to Make Every Block Better in communities across the country

The company’s new community impact platform seeks to build connections in communities and support small business owners

/EIN News/ -- ­

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when many people are experiencing increased social isolation, H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced its commitment to build sustainable connections in neighborhoods and for small business owners through its new community impact program called Make Every Block Better. Through this program, the company plans to invest in programs nationwide that support neighborhood revitalization and the success of small business, many of which directly support neighborhoods and entrepreneurs in Greater Kansas City.



Recent studies have shown that people are increasingly disconnected from the community around them. One study from Pew Research reported that only 31% of Americans know their neighbors, and a CEO Snapshot Survey found that more than one-third of small business owners say isolation is a big problem for them.

“Social isolation is negatively impacting neighbors and small business owners, and H&R Block is in a unique position to make a huge difference in both circumstances,” said Jeff Jones, H&R Block President and CEO. “With 10,000 offices that reach every corner of the country and approximately 12 million hours of personal conversations with clients annually, H&R Block has unlimited potential to drive connections needed to bring a positive change in each of our communities.”

As part of its commitment to Make Every Block Better, H&R Block plans to make the following investments to help form connections within communities and improve the spaces where neighbors can come together:

Habitat for Humanity – H&R Block will support neighborhood revitalization efforts that improve the spaces around neighborhoods and small businesses, as well as test innovative programs that aim to increase community connections and improve the quality of life and sustainable outcomes for neighborhoods.

Kauffman Foundation – H&R Block will partner with the Kauffman Foundation to better understand the importance and benefits of better-connected new and small business owners and their impact on communities. Together, they will advance programs to better connect entrepreneurs with support and resources.

Nextdoor – H&R Block will announce a program next month with Nextdoor, the social network for neighbors, that will bring Make Every Block Better to neighborhoods across America.

KCRise Fund II – H&R Block announced on October 4 that it will invest $2 million in the second venture capital fund of KCRise. Investing in KCRise Fund II is a way for H&R Block to support startups in its hometown community, guided by a team that has a strong understanding of the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Urban Neighborhood Initiative (UNI) – H&R Block will take action in its hometown to build connections in an area that needs significant resources. The partnership will fund and host community-building events that promote meaningful connections among residents, followed by making home repairs possible throughout the 10-neighborhood UNI area.

This is just the beginning of Make Every Block Better partnerships for the company, as it also encourages its associates to volunteer in ways that help form connections within communities and improves the spaces where neighbors can come together.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation , financial services and small business solutions . The company is disrupting the tax industry by providing consumers price transparency and with digital platforms such as Tax Pro Go SM . H&R Block believes the best solutions blend digital capabilities with human expertise and care. For more information visit hrblock.com/news and follow @HRBlockNews .

For Further Information Investor Relations: Colby Brown ǀ (816) 854-4559 ǀ colby.brown@hrblock.com Media Relations: Susan Waldron ǀ (816) 854-5522 ǀ susan.waldron@hrblock.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.