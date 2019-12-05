DOE Awards Contract for Hanford Site Mission Essential Services to Support Cleanup

Cincinnati – Today, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) awarded a contract to provide a variety of services at the Hanford Site, called the Hanford Mission Essential Services Contract (HMESC), to Hanford Mission Integration Solutions (HMIS), LLC in Richland, Washington. The HMIS LLC members are Leidos Integrated Technology, LLC (Gaithersburg, MD); Centerra Group, LLC (Palm Beach Gardens, FL); and Parsons Government Services, Inc. (Pasadena, CA). The total award value is $4,002,348,330 with a base period of performance of five years, including a 120-day transition period. The contract also has a potential option period of three years, and a second option period of two years.

The contract was awarded by DOE under full and open competition, three offers were received and evaluated. The contract is primarily a cost-plus-award-fee contract and also includes cost-reimbursement and indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract line items. The contract also includes requirements for meaningful work to be performed by small businesses.

HMIS will provide site services, security and emergency services, land management services, and information technology services; manage the Hazardous Material Management and Emergency Response (HAMMER) Federal Training Center; maintain vital infrastructure; and perform infrastructure upgrades (e.g., electric, water, roads), as well as build future infrastructure to support operation of the Waste Treatment and Immobilization Plant. This contract includes a new concept where the contractor provides assistance to DOE in the solicitation and administration of DOE’s small business prime contracts.

The current mission support contract is held by Mission Support Alliance. Following a notice to proceed to the new contractor, a transition period to the new contract will commence.

Additional information is available via the procurement website at: https://www.emcbc.doe.gov/SEB/HMESC/