Find Different Ways to Save Big at the Appliances Connection’s Extended 2019 Cyber Monday Event

You've got some extra time to get amazing deals because we're extending the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday event by one day!

BROOKLYN, NY, USA, December 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Appliances Connection’s 2019 Cyber Monday Event has been so popular, we have no choice but to extend it by 24 hours. That still means you only have three days, until 11:59 PM EST 8 December, to take advantage of some of the best deals on appliances and furniture.

Shop our vast selection of appliances and furniture. We carry dependable mid-range appliances such as kitchen models from Frigidaire and Maytag, along with laundry units from Haier and Kenmore. We also have on offer the height of decadence including Sub-Zero/Wolf, Bertazzoni, Viking, and Miele. Furnish your living room, dining room, and bedroom with the most opulent couches and loveseats from Zuo, supremely comfortable beds and mattresses from VIG and Sealy, or fine dining sets from Casabianca. Find all this at a discount of up to 45% off*.

Upgrade your kitchen during our extended 2019 Cyber Monday event with deep discount on the finest premium appliances. Get an elegantly styled Fisher & Paykel cream colored gas range [TRU36GGP] for $3,999.00 normally $5,998.00. A panel ready 30-inch refrigerator [T30IB800SP] from top-tier brand, Thermador, can be yours for $6,299.00 down from $7,199.00. Click here for our complete listing of closeouts.

Don’t forget our Buy More Save More instant savings on kitchen and laundry appliances from Bosch, Electrolux, LG, LG Studio, LG Signature, Sharp, Amana, Frigidaire, Maytag, Samsung, Whirlpool, Speed Queen, Ilve, and Forte. Here’s how it works:

When you purchase 2 appliances from these brands, get $50.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 3 appliances from these brands, get $150.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 4 appliances from these brands, get $200.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 5 appliances from these brands, get $300.00 instant savings.

When you purchase 6 appliances from these brands, get $600.00 instant savings.

Save even more when you combine these with manufacturer rebates. Along with the aforementioned instant savings, LG Signature has rebates on select kitchen packages where you can get an additional $2,500.00 off. Frigidaire is giving back up to $650.00 on the purchase of select qualifying kitchen packages. Click here for our complete listing of brand rebates.

Make big ticket purchases without worry using your Appliances Connection credit card, backed by Comenity Capital Bank. On certain eligible purchases, you’ll qualify for up to 24 months special financing. Additionally, during our extended 2019 Cyber Monday event, you’ll save even more. Any purchase made with the card in an amount of $999.00 or more using 6 month special financing, we’ll give you an Appliances Connection gift card valued at 5% of your purchase**.

Shopping with Appliances Connection, you’re not just getting access to the best appliances at the some of the lowest prices, you’re also privy to service unparalleled in the industry. We employ over 200 people divided into teams dedicated to sales, shipping, and customer service. From helping you choose the right products, to dependably delivering your items, to providing ongoing technical support for the life of your purchase, we’ve got you covered. So make Appliances Connection your destination for appliances and furniture during our extended 2019 Cyber Monday event and all year 'round.

*Percentage discount may vary with a maximum of 45% off the MSRP of select items in addition to supplementary rebates, coupons, or free item offers, not including taxes, shipping, or other fees. Percentage discount offer reference only applicable to in-stock purchases during the Appliances Connection 2019 Cyber Monday event from November 2, 2019 until December 8, 2019. Percentage discount cannot be applied to prior purchases. All discounts, rebates, and offers subject to change without notice.

**Less taxes, shipping, and other non-product fees.



