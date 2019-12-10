Coach, Energy Intuitive, and Crystalline Consciousness Technique Expert Judy Keating to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SMYRNA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wouldn’t we all like to feel more animated and invigorated, think more clearly, and get unstuck from all those difficulties weighing us down without any effort on our part? What if there was an amazing system that actually helps us heal with total ease and live life more freely with a greater sense of purpose?

Judy Keating M.A. is trained as a Coach, Facilitator and Energy Intuitive. She has a strong focus on Crystalline Consciousness Technique™ or CCT, a unique healing system that overcome blocks from our physical, emotional, mental and spiritual bodies.

“My main focus has always been on personal development,” says Judy. “CCT connects you to your higher potential then helps release distortion through Sacred Geometry.” says Judy. At the end of the session you are a better version of yourself.”

Judy had always been intuitive about energy, and is a Master in both Usui and Karuna® Reiki but it was in 2012 when she attended a coach’s convention that she participated in a CCT energy session that literally connected with her heart and soul and it was like “she was coming home.” Born with cerebral palsy and needing a walker, Judy applied having to effort and push to every area of her life and was often exhausted. As she learned to apply Crystalline Consciousness Technique™ in every area of her life, she aligned with the easy, flowing natural phases of transformation that CCT inspires in everyone’s energy field. Judy has become at ease and inspires that in her clients and she does CCT energy sessions exceptionally well.

“Walking had always been a painstaking effort but CCT has created more ease and grace in my life,” says Judy. “I not only offer CCT but I teach CCT so individuals can do this on their own. It is an invaluable technique to help people reach their highest potential.”

According to Judy, humans run on electromagnetic systems, but due to high tech devices outside of ourselves like computers, our electromagnetic system has been stuck in fight or flight. And since we are continually rushing in a rapid, unruly, chaotic world there is little to no relaxation.

“In the electromagnetic system it’s as if the switch got stuck and can’t be turned off,” says Judy. “But CCT supports your electromagnetic system so it can rest effortlessly.”

CCT asks our higher selves to align to the place where all the solutions live, allowing us to total relax. As distortions get released, we transform consciously with brand new ideas on how to solve our own problems with ease.

“It’s not me providing you the solutions, I am merely your facilitator,” says Judy. “I’m simply conveying to you that you are already whole and complete. Then CCT helps you access that place so you can move forward with your life and naturally heal.”

“Being disconnected from the organic phases of nature is the primary reason for our state of upheaval” says Judy. “I help people through CCT reconnect to the spiral of transformation embedded in all nature.”

Judy radiates joy when she facilitates energy classes and healing sessions, helping people to tap into their own innate wisdom.

“CCT is one of the most positive life changing experience I have ever had,” says Judy. “it’s sacred, heartwarming work for me and my clients. My intent is to share it universally so everyone can manifest their greatest potential and transform themselves into the best version they can possibly be.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Judy Keating in an interview with Jim Masters on December 12th at 2 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any question for our guest call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Judy Keating please visit www.innerlifecoaching.net

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.