ScholarShare 529 Introduces Holiday Offer to Help California Families Save for College

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScholarShare 529, California’s official college savings plan, announced today its 2019 holiday offer designed to help California families save for college this holiday season. The special holiday offer provides a $50 Target Gift CardTM for anyone opening a new ScholarShare 529 account between December 11-15 with $50 or more and sets up an Automatic Contribution Plan of $25 or more for six months.1

“Saving for college is more important than ever, and the holidays are a great time to get started,” said Julio Martinez, executive director of the ScholarShare Investment Board. “Between tax advantages and wide-ranging investment options, ScholarShare 529 is a great choice for college savings. We encourage all California families who are not yet saving for college to take advantage of this offer and begin saving for their children’s future this holiday season.”

ScholarShare 529 is widely regarded as a high-quality 529 college savings plan thanks in part to its low fees and diverse investment lineup. In October, ScholarShare 529 celebrated its 20-year anniversary with a Gold Morningstar Analyst Rating . Morningstar awarded only four plans a Gold rating for low costs, strong stewardship, and exceptional investment options.

For more information about the holiday offer and to register for a webinar about this offer and additional college savings considerations, visit www.ScholarShare529.com/holidayoffer .



About ScholarShare 529

ScholarShare 529, a Gold-rated college savings plan by Morningstar, serves as California’s official college savings plan. Administered by the ScholarShare Investment Board, ScholarShare 529 provides families with a valuable tool that offers a diverse set of investment options, tax-deferred growth, and withdrawals free from state and federal taxes when used for qualified higher education expenses, such as tuition and fees, books, certain room and board costs, computer equipment, and other required supplies. ScholarShare 529 manages over $9.55 billion in plan assets across more than 328,000 ScholarShare 529 accounts as of 10/31/19.



To open a ScholarShare 529 account or get more information about the plan, visit www.ScholarShare529.com . For information about the ScholarShare Investment Board, visit www.treasurer.ca.gov/scholarshare , like ScholarShare 529 on Facebook at www.facebook.com/scholarshare529 , and follow them on Twitter at @ScholarShare529 .



Media Contact

Ryan Hoffman

rhoffman@wearecsg.com

1 When you open a new ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan account with a $50 contribution (and sign up for ongoing automatic contributions of $25 or more per month for six consecutive months) between December 11, 2019, at 12:01 a.m. and December 15, 2019, at 11:59 p.m. (PT), you will be mailed a $50 Target GiftCard on or before June 30, 2020. Visit ScholarShare529.com/holidayoffer for official Terms and Conditions. Void where prohibited or restricted by law. Sponsored by ScholarShare 529 College Savings Plan.

A small investment goes a long way Participating in the 2019 ScholarShare 529 holiday offer can result in a significant amount of college savings after 18 years, especially when compared to other savings options.



