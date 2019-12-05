Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Secretary-General Meets Libyan Official

HE Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met on Thursday with HE Libyan Foreign Minister Undersecretary for Technical Affairs Mahmoud Khalifa Al Telisi who is recently visiting the country.

During the meeting, they viewed bilateral relations between the two countries as well as issues of common concern.



