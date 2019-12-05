Reseller Hosting Provider Launches White Label Webhosting Education Campaign For Freelancers

Web designers, learn how to capture extra recurring revenue with a white label reseller hosting business.

WhiteLabelWebhosting.net launches education campaign to help freelance web designers add extra revenue to their business.

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reseller web hosting provider WhiteLabelWebhosting.net has launched an education campaign for freelance web designers, web developers, and small business marketing service providers.

Kevin Harper, owner of WhiteLabelHosting.net, is a former architect specializing in real estate marketing, websites, and small business digital marketing and SEO. He says he’s talked to many other designers and digital marketers who need to maximize their monthly revenue with additional revenue sources.

“Setting up a white label web hosting system is an easy way to add revenue while ensuring the client keeps regular client contact with the freelancer,” he says. “My clients interact only with my brand, which is what they want—a single point of contact. Yet I don’t have to provide specialized technical support. This has been a huge benefit for my clients.”

“When I started working for small business owners,” he said, “I developed their websites on their existing platforms, like GoDaddy,” Harper said. “My clients weren’t always happy with their hosting company, but they didn’t want the hassle of migrating.”

But Harper says he realized quickly that he couldn’t control the customer service experience using that model.

“I wanted to keep my clients to interact with my own brand, and I didn’t want bad customer service from a faceless Big Hosting company to reflect on me,” he said. “So I started researching white label hosting options.”

Harper says that he’s firmly committed to giving his clients complete freedom over their web hosting options, but he offers them an unlimited hosting plan with that sells most clients on his own branded plan.

“The benefits for my clients have been spectacular,” he says. “They get to have full administrative control over their web hosting accounts, and they contact me with their question. But the entirety of the technical support is provided by people who are trained in that discipline.”

Harper says he got his start in web technology via SEO and online marketing.

“With all the changes in this business, whether it was changes to Google’s algorithms, advances in mobile friendly design, or increased attacks from hackers, I couldn’t possibly give my full attention to highly specialized issues like server administration,” he said. “I knew I had to find a provider that would give top notch customer service while letting me keep my relationship with my clients.”

He says this dilemma led him to create WhiteLabelWebhosting.net.

“White label reseller hosting is a win-win for everyone,” Harper says. “Clients get the best of both worlds—top notch tech support from sysadmin professionals, along with personal customer service from the freelancer or web design agency they originally sign up with.”

According to Harper, freelancers and digital agencies can’t go wrong with white label webhosting.

