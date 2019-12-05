UNCF to Celebrate 75 Years of Impact at 5th annual Mayor’s Masked Ball

For more than 40 years, the Pee Dee area has fueled UNCF’s mission of helping students get to and through college

/EIN News/ -- Florence, SC, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the past 75 years, UNCF (United Negro College Fund) has empowered more than half a million students to earn college degrees. As the largest and most effective minority education organization in the United States, UNCF actively supports 37 private historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and advocates for minority higher education.

Helping to mark such a significant occasion locally, the 5th annual Florence/Pee Dee UNCF Mayor’s Masked Ball will be at 7:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 6 at the Florence Center. Mayor Stephen J. Wukela, city of Florence, will serve as the event host. The evening will feature public and private receptions and a silent auction followed by dinner and entertainment.

Nearly 600 guests are expected to attend the fundraiser, including Pee Dee area UNCF-supported scholars and faculty members from South Carolina’s UNCF-member schools. Last year, more than $434,000 was awarded to 52 Pee Dee area students pursuing higher education.

There are several HBCUs in South Carolina, including: Allen University, Benedict College, Claflin University, Morris College and Voorhees College. “As we celebrate 75 years of success, it is vital to our community that UNCF continues to forge a path for local students to obtain the college education they deserve and the 21st century demands,” said Rosalind McGinnis, area development director, UNCF. “UNCF leads the nation in higher education investments in historically black colleges and the students who attend them—second only to the United States government. The work of UNCF in support of these institutions is integral to preparing college graduates to thrive in a highly competitive global marketplace particularly in the fields of science and technology.”

This year’s event honorees include Sonoco (receiving Corporate Masked Award), Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Keels (receiving the Legacy Masked Award) and Dr. Henry Tisdale, retired president of Claflin University (receiving the Community Masked Award). Celebrity guest and emcee for the evening will be actress, comedienne, author and speaker, Kim Coles.

This year’s sponsors include Sonoco, McLeod Health, Duke Energy and many others that continue to raise the bar in helping area students succeed.

Tickets are still available online for $125. For sponsorship or ticket information, please visit UNCF.org/FlorenceMMB.

About UNCF

UNCF (the United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.

