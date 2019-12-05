Brink’s to Present at the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 11, 2019

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO), the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions, today announced that senior management will participate in the Imperial Capital Security Investor Conference on December 11, 2019, at the Intercontinental New York Barclay in New York, NY.



Brink’s management will be available to meet with investors throughout the day. Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their Imperial Capital representative.

The company’s presentation is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET. A link to the webcast and presentation will be available at www.brinks.com in the Investor Relations Events section of the company’s website.

About The Brink’s Company

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Our customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Our global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit our website at www.brinks.com or call 804-289-9709.

Contact:

Investor Relations

804.289.9709



