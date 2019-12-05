Mondelēz International Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.285 per Share

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Mondelēz International, Inc. today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of Class A common stock. This dividend is payable on January 14, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.



About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

Contacts: Tom Armitage +1-847-943-5678 news@mdlz.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.