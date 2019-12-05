NFL ALUMNI AND FULCRUM PERFORMANCE PARTNER TO FURTHER THE MENTAL AND PHYSICAL HEALTH OF NFLA MEMBERS

/EIN News/ -- Mount Laurel, New Jersey, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Chuck Morris of Fulcrum Performance and NFL Alumni have aligned to deliver the most advanced, state of the art human performance and integrated medicine services available that will enrich the lives of its members. With this partnership, Dr. Morris is now recognized as NFLA’s Health & Human Performance Specialist.

Fulcrum Performance will assist the NFLA and its members through opening brick and mortar locations in alignment with NFLA locations that will be the center point for a series of onsite services seminars, webinars and programming, which will continue to build on living healthy, enriched lives while enjoying the years after football. Dr. Morris will serve as a liaison and key stakeholder in delivering guidance and insight while using his facility as a catalyst for testing, exercise, rehabilitation and performance.

“I have been servicing football players at all levels from little league to Superbowl Champions, for over two decades. But I have never been more excited than I am now as this partnership will allow me to service at the highest level, the same community and beyond. We will make available the results of our most current research, using cutting edge technology and proven systems while using the “Fulcrum Protocol” which integrates Brain and Body with wellness and performance.”

Fulcrum Performance has already rolled out phase 1 of the partnership and plan to ramp up the efforts in Q1 of 2020. Watch part one of the video series here: https://youtu.be/dIovEMfbMYw.

About NFL Alumni Association

NFL Alumni, a non-profit organization founded in 1967, is comprised of former NFL players, coaches, staffers, cheerleaders, spouses, and associate members whose mission is to serve, assist and inform former players and their families. The Alumni offers a variety of medical, financial, and social programs to help members lead healthy, productive and connected lives, as well as community initiatives under its “Caring for Kids” programs. Pro Football Legends is the commercial marketing arm of the NFL Alumni. For more information, please visit www.nflalumni.org.

Michael Gaimari NFL Alumni 973-241-5156 michael.gaimari@nflalumni.org



