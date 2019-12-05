JANE WALTER JOINS ABT ASSOCIATES AS SENIOR DIRECTOR, MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, MD, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abt Associates announced today that Jane Walter has been named senior director, Marketing and Communications. She will be responsible for strategic communications, brand management and marketing, editorial support, media relations, creative services, digital communications and conferences and events.

Prior to joining Abt, Walter was the global marketing communications director for Lockheed Martin Corporation, leading the strategic direction for all marketing activities, including advertising, web presence, social media, major tradeshows, protocol and events. She also served as chair of the corporation’s Marketing Council.

Walter went to Lockheed Martin from ExxonMobil, where she was the global marketing communications lead for the Fuels, Lubricants & Specialties Passenger Vehicle line of business. Before that, she had served as the Marketing/Research director at USA Today, where she was responsible for marketing all brands, including USA Today, USA Today International, USA Today.com, Baseball Weekly and Sky Radio.

She previously had built her own agency, Walter Marketing, from the ground up and managed all aspects of the business while designing and executing marketing communications, branding and media strategies for clients in the healthcare, technology and media industries, among others.

Walter has won multiple awards for creativity and outperforming goals for sales and revenue growth.

“Jane brings a very successful track record in improving brand awareness and sales growth for clients ranging from small nonprofits to global Fortune 500 companies,” said Paul Kolebuck, Abt’s chief growth officer. “In addition, with her experience working in the UK, Australia and India—and in forming innovative partnerships—she’ll infuse a fresh perspective and digital expertise into Abt’s marketing and communications efforts.”

Walter holds a B.A. in Rhetoric, Writing and Communications from the University of Pittsburgh.

About Abt Associates

Abt Associates uses data and bold thinking to improve the quality of people’s lives worldwide. From increasing crop yields and combatting infectious disease, to ensuring safe drinking water and promoting access to affordable housing—and more—we partner with clients and communities to tackle their most complex challenges.

http://www.abtassociates.com

