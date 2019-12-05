Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM) Appoints William Pearson as New Business Development Director

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Dec. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aviation Week Network’s Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), a global consulting firm dedicated to supporting airports, airlines, tourism authorities and governments with the development of new air routes, today announced a new addition to the ASM team with the appointment of William Pearson as Business Development Director.



William’s role will focus primarily on the launch of our Catchment Analyser data product across the EMEA region. This new product, which is already creating high interest amongst the airports and airlines community, is based on search locality, census, hospitality and O&D data. Providing real insights to the travel patterns across catchments, it allows the deep understanding of traffic leakage and key postal code locations for target market. It is a true first for the industry.

“I am delighted to announce that William is part of our team and will be spearheading the roll out of our new Catchment Analyser data product,” said David Stroud, Managing Director of ASM. “He will be a really strong addition to the company.”

William joins us following a successful and varied career in aviation since 1988 when he joined British Airways at London Heathrow Airport. He has since held several key positions across the industry including Manchester Airport, Birmingham Airport where he was Aviation Director, and most recently Chief Commercial Officer for Regional and City Airports.

ASM, the founder of the industry’s renowned Routes events, provides clients with the strategic guidance to expand their route networks and increase passenger numbers; in addition, ASM also offers a leading portfolio of training courses in the field of air service development.

